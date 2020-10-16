To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Friday

Racing at Leopardstown
There is Flat action at Leopardstown on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Leopardstown on Friday...

"He is open to improvement, perhaps significantly so..."

Timeform on Bolshoi Ballet

A Taad Moody - 12:55 Leopardstown

A Taad Moody made a promising start to her career when second at the Curragh in August, just bumping into a useful sort that was fully up to speed with his job, and she coped with the step up to listed level on just her second outing, not ideally placed but still running well to finish third. She sets the standard in this contest on that evidence and will take all the beating if kicking on again.

Bolshoi Ballet - 13:25 Leopardstown

A Galileo colt who is a full brother to three winners, including the very smart Southern France, Bolshoi Ballet made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Newmarket earlier this month, but he was easy to back and looked badly in need of the experience for most of the race. He did shape really well in the circumstances though, and is likely to make a useful performer at least. He is open to improvement, perhaps significantly so, and with Aidan O'Brien's yard enjoying a purple patch at the minute, Bolshoi Ballet gets the vote to land what appeals as a potentially warm maiden.

Quizical - 14:00 Leopardstown

Quizical ran below form when fifth at Limerick six days ago, but his second in the Irish Cambridgeshire previous to that is a rock-solid piece of form, showing a good attitude to finish three quarters of a length behind the improving winner, and he appeals as a major player if able to reproduce a performance like that. He produced a career best to win this race last year and gets the vote to do so again.

Smart Stat

ANGEL PALANAS - 16:00 Leopardstown
£13.22 - P. J. F. Murphy's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Leop 16th Oct (1m Mdn)

Friday 16 October, 12.55pm

A Taad Moody
Willow
Alqabeela
Flirting Bridge
Igraine
Umneyaat
Light Of My Eyes
Yourplaceermine
Startedwithakiss
Cecelia Clementine
Halla Rince
Goodnight Kiss
Dagoda
Madeline Hayes
Vocal Gymnastics
Loveballerina
Leop 16th Oct (1m Mdn)

Friday 16 October, 1.25pm

Bolshoi Ballet
Earlswood
Grid
Moktaffy
Ebasari
Salvucci
Sir Lamorak
Safari Quest
OReilly
Whyzzat
Kojin
Macadams Rock
No Never Again
Sea Appeal
Leop 16th Oct (1m Hcap)

Friday 16 October, 2.00pm

Maker Of Kings
Emiyn
Quizical
Bardo Contiguo
Theophile
Tauran Shaman
Robin Des Sheikh
Trading Point
Golden Valour
Breaking Story
Passing Trade
