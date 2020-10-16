Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Friday

A Taad Moody - 12:55 Leopardstown

A Taad Moody made a promising start to her career when second at the Curragh in August, just bumping into a useful sort that was fully up to speed with his job, and she coped with the step up to listed level on just her second outing, not ideally placed but still running well to finish third. She sets the standard in this contest on that evidence and will take all the beating if kicking on again.

No. 1 (16) A Taad Moody (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.28 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Bolshoi Ballet - 13:25 Leopardstown

A Galileo colt who is a full brother to three winners, including the very smart Southern France, Bolshoi Ballet made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Newmarket earlier this month, but he was easy to back and looked badly in need of the experience for most of the race. He did shape really well in the circumstances though, and is likely to make a useful performer at least. He is open to improvement, perhaps significantly so, and with Aidan O'Brien's yard enjoying a purple patch at the minute, Bolshoi Ballet gets the vote to land what appeals as a potentially warm maiden.

No. 1 (11) Bolshoi Ballet (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Quizical - 14:00 Leopardstown

Quizical ran below form when fifth at Limerick six days ago, but his second in the Irish Cambridgeshire previous to that is a rock-solid piece of form, showing a good attitude to finish three quarters of a length behind the improving winner, and he appeals as a major player if able to reproduce a performance like that. He produced a career best to win this race last year and gets the vote to do so again.