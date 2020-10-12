- Trainer: Eric McNamara, Ireland
- Jockey: Mr M. M. McDonagh
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kilbeggan on Monday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Kilbeggan on Monday...
"His consistency is hard to knock since joining Gordon Elliott's yard..."
Timeform on Cherif de L'Isle
Blackjack Boy - 14:15 Kilbeggan
Blackjack Boy showed improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Lisowel last month, coming to the fore with a fellow unexposed hurdler, but having plenty in the tank to see off the challenges of that rival. He remains open to further progress and, back in novice company, he rates the pick at these weights.
Cherif de L'Isle - 16:15 Kilbeggan
Cherif de L'Isle was in good form towards the end of last season, showing improved form to get off the mark for the campaign on his final outing, and he has returned in good heart this term, hitting the frame in each of his three races. His consistency is hard to knock since joining Gordon Elliott's yard, and he makes plenty of appeal now sent chasing.
Royal Thief just about shades it in terms of hurdle form, Henry de Bromhead's low-mileage six-year-old twice tasting success over the smaller obstacles last season, and he appeals as very much the type to make up into a useful staying chaser. Henry de Bromhead has a good record at Kilbeggan (21% strike rate), and his charge is taken to make a successful debut over fences.
Smart Stat
ROYAL THIEF - 17:20 Kilbeggan
21% - Henry de Bromhead's strike rate at KILBEGGAN since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Blackjack Boy - 14:15 Kilbeggan
Cherif de L'Isle - 16:15 Kilbeggan
Royal Thief - 17:20 Kilbeggan
Kilb 12th Oct (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 12 October, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Santana Plessis
|Blackjack Boy
|Grange Walk
|Broomfields Jeremy
|Funky Dady
|Champagne Paddy
Kilb 12th Oct (2m4f Beg Chs)Show Hide
Monday 12 October, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Enjoy Dallen
|Cherif De Lisle
|Basils Boy
|Soldier At War
|Ego Des Mottes
|Ingleby Mackenzie
|Dumhach Thra
|Thegoaheadman
|Shantou Sisu
|Delirious Love
|Coral Blue
Kilb 12th Oct (3m1f Beg Chs)Show Hide
Monday 12 October, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Royal Thief
|Battle Of Midway
|Braeside
|Moyross
|Kilkeaskins First
|Early Arrival