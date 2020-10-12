To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kilbeggan on Monday

Irish racing
Timeform provide their three best bets from Kilbeggan on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Kilbeggan on Monday...

"His consistency is hard to knock since joining Gordon Elliott's yard..."

Timeform on Cherif de L'Isle

Blackjack Boy - 14:15 Kilbeggan

Blackjack Boy showed improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Lisowel last month, coming to the fore with a fellow unexposed hurdler, but having plenty in the tank to see off the challenges of that rival. He remains open to further progress and, back in novice company, he rates the pick at these weights.

Cherif de L'Isle - 16:15 Kilbeggan

Cherif de L'Isle was in good form towards the end of last season, showing improved form to get off the mark for the campaign on his final outing, and he has returned in good heart this term, hitting the frame in each of his three races. His consistency is hard to knock since joining Gordon Elliott's yard, and he makes plenty of appeal now sent chasing.

Royal Thief - 17:20 Kilbeggan

Royal Thief just about shades it in terms of hurdle form, Henry de Bromhead's low-mileage six-year-old twice tasting success over the smaller obstacles last season, and he appeals as very much the type to make up into a useful staying chaser. Henry de Bromhead has a good record at Kilbeggan (21% strike rate), and his charge is taken to make a successful debut over fences.

Smart Stat

ROYAL THIEF - 17:20 Kilbeggan
21% - Henry de Bromhead's strike rate at KILBEGGAN since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Blackjack Boy - 14:15 Kilbeggan
Cherif de L'Isle - 16:15 Kilbeggan
Royal Thief - 17:20 Kilbeggan

