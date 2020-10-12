Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kilbeggan on Monday

Blackjack Boy - 14:15 Kilbeggan

Blackjack Boy showed improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Lisowel last month, coming to the fore with a fellow unexposed hurdler, but having plenty in the tank to see off the challenges of that rival. He remains open to further progress and, back in novice company, he rates the pick at these weights.

No. 6 Blackjack Boy (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Eric McNamara, Ireland

Jockey: Mr M. M. McDonagh

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

Cherif de L'Isle - 16:15 Kilbeggan

Cherif de L'Isle was in good form towards the end of last season, showing improved form to get off the mark for the campaign on his final outing, and he has returned in good heart this term, hitting the frame in each of his three races. His consistency is hard to knock since joining Gordon Elliott's yard, and he makes plenty of appeal now sent chasing.

No. 2 Cherif De L'isle (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Royal Thief - 17:20 Kilbeggan

Royal Thief just about shades it in terms of hurdle form, Henry de Bromhead's low-mileage six-year-old twice tasting success over the smaller obstacles last season, and he appeals as very much the type to make up into a useful staying chaser. Henry de Bromhead has a good record at Kilbeggan (21% strike rate), and his charge is taken to make a successful debut over fences.