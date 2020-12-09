To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday evening...

"...should give another good account if continuing to go the right way..."

Timeform on Central City

Rohaan - 17:25 Kempton

Rohaan showed much-improved form to open his account on nursery debut at Newcastle eight days ago, producing a remarkable late surge in the final two furlongs to make up around 10 lengths on the leader. He only won by a length and a half but was value for extra, leaving the impression he may have even more to offer now stepping back up to seven furlongs. That being the case, a 6 lb penalty probably won't be enough to stop him going in again.

Amniarix - 18:25 Kempton

Amniarix took a big step forward to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, defying a BHA mark of 77 with plenty to spare. She raced freely in the early stages but found plenty to lead inside the final furlong, then drawing clear to win by two and a quarter lengths. A useful prospect, she is unlikely to have finished improving and should mount a bold bid to follow up from 8 lb higher.

Central City - 18:55 Kempton

Central City was well backed and duly returned to form to take advantage of his much-reduced mark at this course last week. He was nicely on top at the finish after coming from further back than the runner-up, ultimately winning by a length and a quarter. A 5 lb penalty makes life tougher here, but he has won from even higher marks in the past and should give another good account if continuing to go the right way.


Smart Stat

AMNIARIX - 18:25 Kempton
23% - James Doyle's strike rate at Kempton

Recommended bets

Rohaan - 17:25 Kempton
Amniarix - 18:25 Kempton
Central City - 18:55 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kempton 9th Dec (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 December, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rohaan
Dashing Dick
Hackness Harry
Love Of Zoffany
Deputy
Doonbeg Farmer
Muay Thai
Million Reasons
Coco Bear
Dujac
Wholelotafun
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 9th Dec (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 December, 6.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Amniarix
Toronado Queen
Starry Eyes
Eponina
Roman Spinner
With Caution
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 9th Dec (1m3f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 9 December, 6.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Culture
Central City
Fly Falcon
Horn Of Plenty
Note Bleu
Gabrial The One
Glendevon
Mukha Magic
Siglo Six
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles