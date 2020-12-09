- Trainer: David Evans
- Jockey: Darragh Keenan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: 61
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday evening...
"...should give another good account if continuing to go the right way..."
Timeform on Central City
Rohaan showed much-improved form to open his account on nursery debut at Newcastle eight days ago, producing a remarkable late surge in the final two furlongs to make up around 10 lengths on the leader. He only won by a length and a half but was value for extra, leaving the impression he may have even more to offer now stepping back up to seven furlongs. That being the case, a 6 lb penalty probably won't be enough to stop him going in again.
Amniarix took a big step forward to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, defying a BHA mark of 77 with plenty to spare. She raced freely in the early stages but found plenty to lead inside the final furlong, then drawing clear to win by two and a quarter lengths. A useful prospect, she is unlikely to have finished improving and should mount a bold bid to follow up from 8 lb higher.
Central City was well backed and duly returned to form to take advantage of his much-reduced mark at this course last week. He was nicely on top at the finish after coming from further back than the runner-up, ultimately winning by a length and a quarter. A 5 lb penalty makes life tougher here, but he has won from even higher marks in the past and should give another good account if continuing to go the right way.
Smart Stat
AMNIARIX - 18:25 Kempton
23% - James Doyle's strike rate at Kempton
Recommended bets
Rohaan - 17:25 Kempton
Amniarix - 18:25 Kempton
Central City - 18:55 Kempton
Kempton 9th Dec (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 December, 5.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rohaan
|Dashing Dick
|Hackness Harry
|Love Of Zoffany
|Deputy
|Doonbeg Farmer
|Muay Thai
|Million Reasons
|Coco Bear
|Dujac
|Wholelotafun
Kempton 9th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 December, 6.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Amniarix
|Toronado Queen
|Starry Eyes
|Eponina
|Roman Spinner
|With Caution
Kempton 9th Dec (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 December, 6.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Culture
|Central City
|Fly Falcon
|Horn Of Plenty
|Note Bleu
|Gabrial The One
|Glendevon
|Mukha Magic
|Siglo Six