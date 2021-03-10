- Trainer: James Evans
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Kempton on Wednesday...
"...he should take plenty of beating now turned out under a 6 lb penalty."
Timeform on Dancing King
Bungledupinblue - 16:10 Kempton
Back up in trip, Bungledupinblue took advantage of a reduced mark to open her account at Lingfield in January, producing a career best to win with a bit in hand. In truth, she was probably value for a little extra on top of the winning margin too, after being forced wide on the home turn. A 4 lb rise on the back of that performance seems fair and she rates a serious player once more.
Following a gelding operation, Dancing King showed much improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton recently, making light of a three-month absence as he absolutely demolished his opposition, running out a nine-and-a-half-length winner. He still showed signs of inexperience, which augurs well for him progressing again, and he should take plenty of beating now turned out under a 6 lb penalty.
Broughtons Flare - 19:45 Kempton
A winner over this course and distance last year, Broughtons Flare has been a little out of sorts of late, but he has seen his mark fall as a result and now makes his debut for the in-form Mark Loughnane yard. Broughtons Flare looks potentially well treated - 7 lb lower than his last winning mark - and he has a good chance on the pick of his form.
Smart Stat
BOBBY ON THE BEAT - 17:15 Kempton
£10.04 - Michael Bell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
