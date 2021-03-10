Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bungledupinblue - 16:10 Kempton

Back up in trip, Bungledupinblue took advantage of a reduced mark to open her account at Lingfield in January, producing a career best to win with a bit in hand. In truth, she was probably value for a little extra on top of the winning margin too, after being forced wide on the home turn. A 4 lb rise on the back of that performance seems fair and she rates a serious player once more.

Dancing King - 17:45 Kempton

Following a gelding operation, Dancing King showed much improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton recently, making light of a three-month absence as he absolutely demolished his opposition, running out a nine-and-a-half-length winner. He still showed signs of inexperience, which augurs well for him progressing again, and he should take plenty of beating now turned out under a 6 lb penalty.

Broughtons Flare - 19:45 Kempton

A winner over this course and distance last year, Broughtons Flare has been a little out of sorts of late, but he has seen his mark fall as a result and now makes his debut for the in-form Mark Loughnane yard. Broughtons Flare looks potentially well treated - 7 lb lower than his last winning mark - and he has a good chance on the pick of his form.

Smart Stat

BOBBY ON THE BEAT - 17:15 Kempton
£10.04 - Michael Bell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

