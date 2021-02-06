Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Saturday

Doctor Churchill - 16:55 Kempton

Making his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, Doctor Churchill showed improved form to get off the mark in convincing fashion, still showing signs of residual greenness but ultimately running out a comfortable winner. This return to a mile should suit him and, though he has an 8 lb rise to overcome, he is expected to go well once again.

No. 2 (6) Doctor Churchill (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 62

Vivency - 20:00 Kempton

After showing improved form to finish a half-length second over this course and distance last month, Vicency progressed again to shed her maiden tag on handicap debut at this venue last time, a performance that is possibly worth marking up a little too, a stronger gallop likely to have suited her even better. She is 2 lb worse off with Perfect Rose, who she beat by a short head, this time, but she remains with an unexposed profile and is fancied to go on improving and confirm the form.

No. 2 (4) Vivency (Usa) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Lee Carter

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 73

Aria Rose - 20:30 Kempton

Mike Murphy's inmates are in fine form at present, as demonstrated by Aria Rose, who finally got off the mark at this venue last time, going with enthusiasm as he slipped the field early in the straight, leading under four furlongs out before kicking on with two furlongs left to run, ridden out. He doesn't seem to have all that much to beat again here, so he gets the vote to take advantage of a favourable draw and double his career tally.