Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Saturday

Racing at Kempton
Timeform provide three bets from Kempton's evening meeting on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Kempton on Saturday evening...

"...he gets the vote to take advantage of a favourable draw and double his career tally."

Timeform on Aria Rose

Doctor Churchill - 16:55 Kempton

Making his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, Doctor Churchill showed improved form to get off the mark in convincing fashion, still showing signs of residual greenness but ultimately running out a comfortable winner. This return to a mile should suit him and, though he has an 8 lb rise to overcome, he is expected to go well once again.

Vivency - 20:00 Kempton

After showing improved form to finish a half-length second over this course and distance last month, Vicency progressed again to shed her maiden tag on handicap debut at this venue last time, a performance that is possibly worth marking up a little too, a stronger gallop likely to have suited her even better. She is 2 lb worse off with Perfect Rose, who she beat by a short head, this time, but she remains with an unexposed profile and is fancied to go on improving and confirm the form.

Aria Rose - 20:30 Kempton

Mike Murphy's inmates are in fine form at present, as demonstrated by Aria Rose, who finally got off the mark at this venue last time, going with enthusiasm as he slipped the field early in the straight, leading under four furlongs out before kicking on with two furlongs left to run, ridden out. He doesn't seem to have all that much to beat again here, so he gets the vote to take advantage of a favourable draw and double his career tally.

Smart Stat

PRINCE OF ARRAN - 18:30 Kempton
£93.21 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Doctor Churchill - 16:55 Kempton
Vivency - 20:00 Kempton
Aria Rose - 20:30 Kempton

