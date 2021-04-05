Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Monday

Kestenna - 14:55 Kempton

Only three runners but it is still an interesting race in which Kestenna is strongly fancied to come out on top. She progressed markedly from her debut when winning with a bit in hand at Wolverhampton in January and looked potentially smart when bolting up over course and distance last time. Kestenna still holds an entry in the 1000 Guineas and can further her progress here.

El Drama - 15:30 Kempton

This is an intriguing contest and the one who comes out on top is El Drama. He landed good support when making a winning debut at Doncaster in October and took a step forward when finishing third in a listed event at Lingfield on his return last month. He was again well found in the market, so his performance was a little disappointing, but the test of speed didn't seem to suit him, and much better is expected now stepping up to a mile at this more galloping track. El Drama remains a smart prospect.

Starczewski - 16:35 Kempton



Starczewski faces his toughest test yet but is a stayer very much on the up, again overcoming the run of the race at Wolverhampton last time, so is fancied to complete a quick hat-trick. Roger Varian's lightly-raced Postileo rates a big threat, though, now tackling two miles for the first time, and looks a live danger.