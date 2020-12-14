To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Monday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Monday...

"...she makes plenty of appeal from the same mark..."

Timeform on Dubai Tigress

Dubai Tigress - 17:00 Kempton

Dubai Tigress didn't show much in three minor events but was much improved making her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last week. She started at 16/1, but was only beaten a short head, getting the hang of things late on and finishing never nearer than at the finish. The step back up to seven furlongs will be in her favour now, as will the longer straight at this track, and she makes plenty of appeal from the same mark.

My Law - 17:30 Kempton

My Law won a handicap over seven furlongs at this course from this mark earlier this year when trained by Mick Appleby, and was unlucky not to finish closer when fifth over the same course and distance two weeks ago. She raced in rear and had to wait for a gap around two furlongs out, keeping on once in the clear without being unduly punished. My Law almost certainly remains in form and that was just her third start for this yard, so she should be competitive from a handicap mark she is capable of winning from.

Tarroob - 18:35 Kempton

Tarroob shaped well in a fairly useful maiden at Doncaster in November and built on that promise when winning a mile and a quarter minor event at Chelmsford last time. She was uneasy in the betting beforehand, but was definitely sharper for that initial experience but still showing signs of greenness, hanging left in the final furlong but readily drawing clear. An opening mark of 76 looks lenient on that form, and there should be even more to come from this well-bred filly.


Smart Stat

Tarroob - 18:35 Kempton

22% - William Haggas's strike rate with handicap debutants (saddles *TARROOB*)

Recommended bets

Dubai Tigress - 17:00 Kempton
My Law - 17:30 Kempton
Tarroob - 18:35 Kempton

