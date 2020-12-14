Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kempton on Monday

Dubai Tigress - 17:00 Kempton

Dubai Tigress didn't show much in three minor events but was much improved making her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last week. She started at 16/1, but was only beaten a short head, getting the hang of things late on and finishing never nearer than at the finish. The step back up to seven furlongs will be in her favour now, as will the longer straight at this track, and she makes plenty of appeal from the same mark.

No. 9 (7) Dubai Tigress SBK 15/8 EXC 3.55 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 56

My Law - 17:30 Kempton

My Law won a handicap over seven furlongs at this course from this mark earlier this year when trained by Mick Appleby, and was unlucky not to finish closer when fifth over the same course and distance two weeks ago. She raced in rear and had to wait for a gap around two furlongs out, keeping on once in the clear without being unduly punished. My Law almost certainly remains in form and that was just her third start for this yard, so she should be competitive from a handicap mark she is capable of winning from.

No. 4 (4) My Law SBK 4/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 52

Tarroob - 18:35 Kempton

Tarroob shaped well in a fairly useful maiden at Doncaster in November and built on that promise when winning a mile and a quarter minor event at Chelmsford last time. She was uneasy in the betting beforehand, but was definitely sharper for that initial experience but still showing signs of greenness, hanging left in the final furlong but readily drawing clear. An opening mark of 76 looks lenient on that form, and there should be even more to come from this well-bred filly.