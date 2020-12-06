Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kelso on Sunday

- Trainer: Rose Dobbin
Doktor Glaz - 13:00 Kelso
Doktor Glaz proved better than ever when winning back-to-back handicaps in early 2018, and he matched that form after 32 months off when runner-up at Newcastle last month, no real match for the winner but finishing comfortably ahead of the remainder. He can race from the same mark here, and with Rose Dobbin's yard going through something of a purple patch at present, Doktor Glaz looks the way to go.
Mahlervous looked much better for his reappearance run when going close to opening his chasing account at Sandown last time, the return to more prominent tactics showing him to better effect, ultimately just edged out by a promising sort who has gone in again since. He will need to prove his well-being over this longer trip, but he is the one to beat on form and is difficult to oppose.
Sandy Thomson won this race in 2016 and 2018 with Harry The Viking, and she looks to have another good chance this year in the shape of Duc De Grissay.
Duc De Grissay didn't need to improve on his chasing debut to open his account over fences at this venue in March, always looking to have matters in hand, and he shaped encouragingly on his return to action at Sedgefield last time, catching the eye as he kept on for fourth. He can race off 1 lb lower here, and with the step up in trip likely to show him to good advantage, he gets the vote to continue his progression and claim the spoils.
Smart Stat
DUC DE GRISSAY - 15:20 Kelso
2 - Sandy Thomson's number of winners in past 3 runnings
