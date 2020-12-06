To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Kelso on Sunday

Racing at Kelso
Timeform provide three bets at Kelso on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kelso on Sunday...

"...the one to beat on form and is difficult to oppose."

Timeform on Mahlervous

Doktor Glaz - 13:00 Kelso

Doktor Glaz proved better than ever when winning back-to-back handicaps in early 2018, and he matched that form after 32 months off when runner-up at Newcastle last month, no real match for the winner but finishing comfortably ahead of the remainder. He can race from the same mark here, and with Rose Dobbin's yard going through something of a purple patch at present, Doktor Glaz looks the way to go.

Mahlervous - 14:45 Kelso

Mahlervous looked much better for his reappearance run when going close to opening his chasing account at Sandown last time, the return to more prominent tactics showing him to better effect, ultimately just edged out by a promising sort who has gone in again since. He will need to prove his well-being over this longer trip, but he is the one to beat on form and is difficult to oppose.

Duc De Grissay - 15:20 Kelso

Sandy Thomson won this race in 2016 and 2018 with Harry The Viking, and she looks to have another good chance this year in the shape of Duc De Grissay.
Duc De Grissay didn't need to improve on his chasing debut to open his account over fences at this venue in March, always looking to have matters in hand, and he shaped encouragingly on his return to action at Sedgefield last time, catching the eye as he kept on for fourth. He can race off 1 lb lower here, and with the step up in trip likely to show him to good advantage, he gets the vote to continue his progression and claim the spoils.

Smart Stat

DUC DE GRISSAY - 15:20 Kelso
2 - Sandy Thomson's number of winners in past 3 runnings

Recommended bets

Doktor Glaz - 13:00 Kelso
Mahlervous - 14:45 Kelso
Duc De Grissay - 15:20 Kelso

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kelso 6th Dec (2m7f Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 December, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mahlervous
Minella Encore
Elf De Re
Mighty Thunder
Nadaitak
One Touch
Final Reminder
Castletown
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kelso 6th Dec (4m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 December, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Duc De Grissay
Bigirononhiship
Just Your Type
Bob Mahler
Iwilldoit
Classic Escape
One of Us
Coole Hall
Gangster
Dino Boy
Nakadam
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles