Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Huntingdon on Wednesday

Lexi's Choice - 13:45 Huntingdon

Lexi's Choice was well beaten in a bumper at Ludlow in December, but she is very much bred for jumps, and has showed ability on both of her starts over hurdles so far. Both have come over two miles, but the way she shapes, and the stamina in her pedigree suggest she will improve now moving up in trip, particularly not stepping into handicaps. An opening mark of 96 looks fair enough, and she remains with scope to improve further.

No. 7 Lexi's Choice (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Ben Poste

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 96

Bombyx - 14:55 Huntingdon

Bombyx was a useful middle-distance performer for James Fanshawe and looks an interesting recruit to hurdling. Admittedly, he lost his way on his final season on the Flat in 2019, and missed all of last year, but he is still only a six-year-old, and makes his start in this sphere in a maiden hurdle lacking depth. New trainer Lucy Wadham is in form, and the booking of Brian Hughes could be a sign of intent.

No. 2 Bombyx SBK 5/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Our Colossus - 15:30 Huntingdon

This looks an open bumper, but the ones with experience don't set an exacting standard, so it could be worth taking a chance on newcomer Our Colossus. He has already shown he possesses ability when finishing runner-up in a point in December, and starts out under Rules for a yard that do particularly well in this sphere. It is encouraging he has been strong in the market this morning and a bold show is expected.