- Trainer: Tom Symonds
- Jockey: Ben Poste
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: 96
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Huntingdon on Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Huntingdon on Wednesday.
"...the booking of Brian Hughes could be a sign of intent..."
Timeform on Bombyx
Lexi's Choice - 13:45 Huntingdon
Lexi's Choice was well beaten in a bumper at Ludlow in December, but she is very much bred for jumps, and has showed ability on both of her starts over hurdles so far. Both have come over two miles, but the way she shapes, and the stamina in her pedigree suggest she will improve now moving up in trip, particularly not stepping into handicaps. An opening mark of 96 looks fair enough, and she remains with scope to improve further.
Bombyx was a useful middle-distance performer for James Fanshawe and looks an interesting recruit to hurdling. Admittedly, he lost his way on his final season on the Flat in 2019, and missed all of last year, but he is still only a six-year-old, and makes his start in this sphere in a maiden hurdle lacking depth. New trainer Lucy Wadham is in form, and the booking of Brian Hughes could be a sign of intent.
Our Colossus - 15:30 Huntingdon
This looks an open bumper, but the ones with experience don't set an exacting standard, so it could be worth taking a chance on newcomer Our Colossus. He has already shown he possesses ability when finishing runner-up in a point in December, and starts out under Rules for a yard that do particularly well in this sphere. It is encouraging he has been strong in the market this morning and a bold show is expected.
Bombyx - 14:55 Huntingdon
23% - Lucy Wadham's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f
Get a free £5 multiples bet for Cheltenham!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Huntingdon 17th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 March, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Maliboo
|Doyen Queen
|Lexis Choice
|Missthecuddles
|Candy Lou
|Oksana
|Electric Annie
|Fforbidden Love
|Scripted Destiny
|Black Kalarosa
|Altumanina
|Kalaya
|Via Volupta
|Kiera Royale
|Taboo
Huntingdon 17th Mar (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 March, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bombyx
|Rays The One
|High Change
|Potenza
|Delta Rose
|Grey Flint
|Gerard Mentor
|Blueberry Wine
|Relative Ease
Huntingdon 17th Mar (2m7f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 March, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seaside Girl
|Mahlers First
|Max Dynamo
|Imperial Nemesis
|Alright Chief
|Puppet Warrior
|Leskinfere
|Kilganer Queen
|Miss Yeats