Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Hereford on Thursday...
"...has the background of a better chaser than hurdler and should prove that point before much longer."
Timeform on Fado Des Brosses
Fado Des Brosses - 13:25 Hereford
Thrice-raced over hurdles last season, a winner on his final start, Fado Des Brosses was undone by a few mistakes on his chasing debut at Exeter last month, but he is entitled to come on for that run and is likely to be in the mix. He has the background of a better chaser than hurdler and should prove that point before much longer.
Guy overcame a 10-month absence to make a bright start over fences at Huntingdon in October, scoring convincingly as he bettered his hurdles form at the first time of asking, and he still looked on a good mark when runner-up from 12 lb higher at Wetherby subsequently, just caught out by his inexperience. He should have learnt plenty from that outing, and with the potential for further improvement, he holds solid claims.
Demopolis has proved a different proposition since being tongue tied, winning twice at Ludlow last season, and he returned to action with an excellent at Market Rasen earlier this month, beaten only by an unexposed one, pulling clear of the rest. He is weighted to have a big say here - nudged up just 1 lb - and is difficult to oppose.
Smart Stat
DEMOPOLIS - 14:30 Hereford
41% Richard Johnson's strike rate on hurdling favourites
Recommended bets
Fado Des Brosses - 13:25 Hereford
Guy - 13:55 Hereford
Demopolis - 14:30 Hereford
