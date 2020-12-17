Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Thursday

Fado Des Brosses - 13:25 Hereford

Thrice-raced over hurdles last season, a winner on his final start, Fado Des Brosses was undone by a few mistakes on his chasing debut at Exeter last month, but he is entitled to come on for that run and is likely to be in the mix. He has the background of a better chaser than hurdler and should prove that point before much longer.

No. 1 Fado Des Brosses (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Guy - 13:55 Hereford

Guy overcame a 10-month absence to make a bright start over fences at Huntingdon in October, scoring convincingly as he bettered his hurdles form at the first time of asking, and he still looked on a good mark when runner-up from 12 lb higher at Wetherby subsequently, just caught out by his inexperience. He should have learnt plenty from that outing, and with the potential for further improvement, he holds solid claims.

No. 1 Guy (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 127

Demopolis - 14:30 Hereford

Demopolis has proved a different proposition since being tongue tied, winning twice at Ludlow last season, and he returned to action with an excellent at Market Rasen earlier this month, beaten only by an unexposed one, pulling clear of the rest. He is weighted to have a big say here - nudged up just 1 lb - and is difficult to oppose.