To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Hereford on Thursday

Hereford
Timeform bring you three to back at Hereford on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Hereford on Thursday...

"...has the background of a better chaser than hurdler and should prove that point before much longer."

Timeform on Fado Des Brosses

Fado Des Brosses - 13:25 Hereford

Thrice-raced over hurdles last season, a winner on his final start, Fado Des Brosses was undone by a few mistakes on his chasing debut at Exeter last month, but he is entitled to come on for that run and is likely to be in the mix. He has the background of a better chaser than hurdler and should prove that point before much longer.

Guy - 13:55 Hereford

Guy overcame a 10-month absence to make a bright start over fences at Huntingdon in October, scoring convincingly as he bettered his hurdles form at the first time of asking, and he still looked on a good mark when runner-up from 12 lb higher at Wetherby subsequently, just caught out by his inexperience. He should have learnt plenty from that outing, and with the potential for further improvement, he holds solid claims.

Demopolis - 14:30 Hereford

Demopolis has proved a different proposition since being tongue tied, winning twice at Ludlow last season, and he returned to action with an excellent at Market Rasen earlier this month, beaten only by an unexposed one, pulling clear of the rest. He is weighted to have a big say here - nudged up just 1 lb - and is difficult to oppose.

Smart Stat

DEMOPOLIS - 14:30 Hereford
41% Richard Johnson's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Recommended bets

Fado Des Brosses - 13:25 Hereford
Guy - 13:55 Hereford
Demopolis - 14:30 Hereford

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Here 17th Dec (3m1f Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 1.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tobefair
Fado Des Brosses
Red River
Sunset Showdown
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Here 17th Dec (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eclair Surf
Golden Whisky
Guy
Subcontinent
Furiously Fast
Muffins For Tea
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Here 17th Dec (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Demopolis
Song Of The Hunter
Long Call
The Garrison
Cawthorne Lad
Mongol Emperor
Scorpion Haze
Rootless Tree
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles