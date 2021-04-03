Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Haydock on Saturday.

"A subsequent 5 lb rise looks lenient..."

Timeform on Vision du Puy

Five Star Getaway - 13:30 Haydock

Five Star Getaway stands out as a progressive sort in this line-up and is taken to defy the handicapper again and complete a hat-trick. He has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating, which denotes he is open to significant improvement over fences. The in-form Sue Smith yard used cheekpieces to good effect on Cheltenham winner Vintage Clouds and The Paddy Pie could pose a threat if reacting positively to the first-time headgear.

Vision du Puy - 14:05 Haydock

Vision du Puy didn't show much on her first two starts back this season, but showed why connections are persevering with her when resuming winning ways at Stratford last month. She arguably did well to win, too, having plenty to do turning for home, but staying on well to lead at the finish. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks lenient and she can follow up here. Impressive Fakenham-scorer Xcitations and Shantou Express head the dangers.

Small Present - 15:15 Haydock

Small Present has really clicked into gear of late and there's a good chance there's more to come yet, especially with his yard going better now. He remains unexposed at this trip, and judged by his last two wins, he still remains ahead of his mark, so he's an appealing candidate. Regarding Ruth and Colonial Dreams head the opposition.

Smart Stat

Mahlermade - 14:40 Haydock

2 - Alan King's number of winners in past 4 runnings. (saddles *MAHLERMADE*)

Recommended bets

Five Star Getaway - 13:30 Haydock 2.56/4
Vision du Puy - 14:05 Haydock 4.216/5
Small Present - 15:15 Haydock 5.85/1

