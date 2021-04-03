Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Haydock on Saturday

Five Star Getaway - 13:30 Haydock

Five Star Getaway stands out as a progressive sort in this line-up and is taken to defy the handicapper again and complete a hat-trick. He has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating, which denotes he is open to significant improvement over fences. The in-form Sue Smith yard used cheekpieces to good effect on Cheltenham winner Vintage Clouds and The Paddy Pie could pose a threat if reacting positively to the first-time headgear.

No. 8 Five Star Getaway (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.4 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 120

Vision du Puy - 14:05 Haydock

Vision du Puy didn't show much on her first two starts back this season, but showed why connections are persevering with her when resuming winning ways at Stratford last month. She arguably did well to win, too, having plenty to do turning for home, but staying on well to lead at the finish. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks lenient and she can follow up here. Impressive Fakenham-scorer Xcitations and Shantou Express head the dangers.

No. 4 Vision Du Puy (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 127

Small Present - 15:15 Haydock

Small Present has really clicked into gear of late and there's a good chance there's more to come yet, especially with his yard going better now. He remains unexposed at this trip, and judged by his last two wins, he still remains ahead of his mark, so he's an appealing candidate. Regarding Ruth and Colonial Dreams head the opposition.