Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Tuesday

Call Me Rocky - 14:20 Gowran Park

Call Me Rocky was fairly useful on the Flat for Johnny Murtagh, and showed he has a future over hurdles when finishing third on his debut for this yard at Limerick in December. He is better judged on that form, as he was still in contention when making a chance-ending mistake at the second-last at Punchestown last time. There should be more to come from him and he is the one to be with here.

No. 3 Call Me Rocky (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: S. A. Mulcahy

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Street Value - 15:20 Gowran Park

Street Value has proved a different proposition since sent handicapping, making a mockery of his opening mark when bolting up at Clonmel in January, and taking his form to another level when following up from an 11 lb higher mark at this course last time. Stamina in clearly a strong point of his, still having plenty to do approaching the third-last, but staying on strongly to win with plenty in hand. Street Value is clearly thriving at present and another 11 lb hike in the weights might not be enough to prevent a hat-trick.

No. 3 Street Value (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: J. P. Flavin, Ireland

Jockey: Barry Foley

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 120

Cedarwood Road - 16:20 Gowran Park

Cedarwood Road won at listed level over hurdles, and showed much more of what he's about when chasing home mighty prospect The Big Getaway on his second start over fences at Leopardstown over Christmas. He is taken to go one better this time at the chief expense of Antey, who jumped with greater fluency than has often been the case when runner-up here last month.