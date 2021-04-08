Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Thursday

Even Flow - 16:00 Gowran Park

This is a maiden jam-packed full of potential improvers, but the one who tops the list is Even Flow. She progressed with each start last year, producing her best effort when runner-up to a potentially smart type on her final start. There should be even more to come from her this season and can prove too strong for the equally promising Create Belief.

Liffey River - 16:35 Gowran Park

Liffey River built on his debut promise and looked potentially smart when opening his account at Punchestown in September, and is better than he could show in a Group 2 at Leopardstown just nine days later. That was a steep rise in class in a short space of time, which probably came too soon in his development, so he is well worth another chance back in calmer waters on his return to action.

Emporio - 17:05 Gowran Park

Emporio filled the runner-up spot on each occasion last season, but bumped into a couple of useful sorts, notably Arturo Toscanini in a race that is working out well at the Curragh on his final start. That is by far the best form on offer here, and with the likelihood of even more to come as a three-year-old, he makes plenty of appeal on his return to action.