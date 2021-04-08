To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Thursday

Gowran Park
Timeform bring you three to back at Gowran Park on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Gowran Park on Thursday.

"...he is well worth another chance back in calmer waters on his return to action..."

Timeform on Liffey River

Even Flow - 16:00 Gowran Park

This is a maiden jam-packed full of potential improvers, but the one who tops the list is Even Flow. She progressed with each start last year, producing her best effort when runner-up to a potentially smart type on her final start. There should be even more to come from her this season and can prove too strong for the equally promising Create Belief.

Liffey River - 16:35 Gowran Park

Liffey River built on his debut promise and looked potentially smart when opening his account at Punchestown in September, and is better than he could show in a Group 2 at Leopardstown just nine days later. That was a steep rise in class in a short space of time, which probably came too soon in his development, so he is well worth another chance back in calmer waters on his return to action.

Emporio - 17:05 Gowran Park

Emporio filled the runner-up spot on each occasion last season, but bumped into a couple of useful sorts, notably Arturo Toscanini in a race that is working out well at the Curragh on his final start. That is by far the best form on offer here, and with the likelihood of even more to come as a three-year-old, he makes plenty of appeal on his return to action.

Smart Stat

Exuma - 17:35 Gowran Park

21% - Aidan O'Brien's strike rate at GOWRAN PARK since the start of the 2017 season

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Even Flow @ 3.211/5 on the 16:00 at Gowran Park
Back Liffey River @ 5.59/2 on the 16:35 at Gowran Park
Back Emporio @ 2.486/4 in the 17:05 at Gowran Park

Gowran Park 8th Apr (1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 8 April, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Even Flow
Create Belief
Pale Iris
Powerful Aggie
Wadacre Gogo
Saccharo
Adelisa
Sunday Special
New Hill
Sagar Lake
Retro Flame
Mina Maccari
Faraway Dreams
Seen It In Colour
Sprawlers Revelry
Moon Orchid
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gowran Park 8th Apr (1m Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 8 April, 4.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Roman Empire
Vafortino
Liffey River
Erzindjan
Laelaps
Allez Barza
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gowran Park 8th Apr (1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 8 April, 5.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Emporio
Skilled Warrior
Star Official
Thunder Rain
Stylistic Approach
Texas Moon
Maralinga
While Youre Up
Tall Story
Flyin Hawaiian
Snap Chap
Corballis Flyer
Fancy Red Diamond
Fake Plastic Trees
Luz Long
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles