Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Tuesday

Hostage To Fortune - 12:45 Fairyhouse

Hostage To Fortune was sent off at 100/1 on each of his three starts over hurdles, and he didn't really go a long way in proving the layers wrong, but he did show plenty to work on on his chase debut at this course in February, jumping fine and plugging on for fourth, and he took another forward step when going one place better on his reappearance at Galway last month. That was in a good quality maiden, the form boasted by the winner going in again subsequently, and this appeals as a good opportunity for him to open his account over fences.

No. 5 Hostage To Fortune (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Barry Connell, Ireland

Jockey: M. J. Bolger

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Gabynako - 14:15 Fairyhouse

Runner-up on his sole start in points, Gabynako showed plenty of promise to finish third in a Fairyhouse bumper last season, and he shaped equally as encouragingly sent hurdling after 10 months off at Punchestown last month, traveling well and sticking to his task to get within a half-length of the useful-looking winner. He is open to improvement and is well up to winning a similar event.

No. 7 Gabynako (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Jonathan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Glenveagh Park - 16:15 Fairyhouse

Glenveagh Park is bred to be useful - a Walk In The Park filly whose dam was a winner in France - and she made a reasonable start to her career when fourth at Punchestown in February, shaping pretty well. She is bound to improve on that effort and is one to consider for the in-form Gordon Elliott yard.