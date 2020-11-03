- Trainer: Barry Connell, Ireland
- Jockey: M. J. Bolger
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Tuesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Fairyhouse on Tuesday...
"...bound to improve on that effort and is one to consider for the in-form Gordon Elliott yard."
Timeform on Glenveagh Park
Hostage To Fortune - 12:45 Fairyhouse
Hostage To Fortune was sent off at 100/1 on each of his three starts over hurdles, and he didn't really go a long way in proving the layers wrong, but he did show plenty to work on on his chase debut at this course in February, jumping fine and plugging on for fourth, and he took another forward step when going one place better on his reappearance at Galway last month. That was in a good quality maiden, the form boasted by the winner going in again subsequently, and this appeals as a good opportunity for him to open his account over fences.
Runner-up on his sole start in points, Gabynako showed plenty of promise to finish third in a Fairyhouse bumper last season, and he shaped equally as encouragingly sent hurdling after 10 months off at Punchestown last month, traveling well and sticking to his task to get within a half-length of the useful-looking winner. He is open to improvement and is well up to winning a similar event.
Glenveagh Park - 16:15 Fairyhouse
Glenveagh Park is bred to be useful - a Walk In The Park filly whose dam was a winner in France - and she made a reasonable start to her career when fourth at Punchestown in February, shaping pretty well. She is bound to improve on that effort and is one to consider for the in-form Gordon Elliott yard.
Smart Stats
GLENVEAGH PARK - 16:15 Fairyhouse
22% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers
26% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate in early season
45% - Mr J. J. Codd's strike rate on favourites in bumpers
Recommended bets
Hostage To Fortune - 12:45 Fairyhouse
Gabynako - 14:15 Fairyhouse
Glenveagh Park - 16:15 Fairyhouse
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Fairy 3rd Nov (2m5f Beg Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 3 November, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hostage To Fortune
|Fauguernon
|The Echo Boy
|Load Up Time
|Oscar Montel
|Optical Confusion
|Brawler
|Court Tycoon
|Kilkeaskins First
|Rocky Shores
|Getaway Katie
|Diamond Grove
|Cats For Cash
|Lean Araig
Fairy 3rd Nov (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 3 November, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gabynako
|Fakiera
|Clondaw Bertie
|Goaheadwiththeplan
|Longacre Square
|Karawaan
|Itsnotinit
|Thats Lifebuoy
|Emir De Rots
|Durity
|Highstreetfashion
|Bard Of Eirn
|Rockaway Beach
|Thegalwaygenius
Fairy 3rd Nov (2m Mares INHF)Show Hide
Tuesday 3 November, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Glenveagh Park
|Royal Kahala
|Delightfantastic
|Fame And Joy
|Nellys Money
|Socially Distant
|Cute Cherry
|Hophornbeam
|Birthday Bayeb
|Tarqueens Glory
|Blue Hen
|Mammy Shark
|Gaelic Force
|Miss Carli Fay