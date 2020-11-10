Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Tuesday

It Came To Pass - 13:30 Fairyhouse

It Came To Pass showed useful form in hunter chases last season, winning at Huntingdon, Cork and finally in the Foxhunter's Chase at Cheltenham, producing a career best to land the odds on the latter occasion, quickening to lead approaching two out before pulling 10 lengths clear of his rivals. He has gone well fresh in the past and rates a major player on his reappearance.

No. 4 It Came To Pass (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Eugene M. O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: Miss M. O'Sullivan

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: -

Resurrected Duke - 14:00 Fairyhouse

Resurrected Duke has been knocking on the door of late, finishing runner-up in each of his last three starts, including when again running well at Clonmel last time, just unable to match the determination of the winner late on. This is not as strong a race as the numbers might suggests, and it appeals as a good opportunity for Resurrected Duke to open his account.

No. 8 Resurrected Duke (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Tom J. Taaffe, Ireland

Jockey: Mr Pat Taaffe

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 102

Zaccarela - 15:00 Fairyhouse

Zaccarela showed much improved form to finish runner-up at Ballinrobe last month, no real match for the winner, who did things nicely, but doing well to pull clear of the remainder of the field. The winner has boosted the form by going in subsequently, and given Zaccarela is still low-mileage, there could be more to come from him now sent handicapping.