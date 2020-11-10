- Trainer: Eugene M. O'Sullivan, Ireland
- Jockey: Miss M. O'Sullivan
- Age: 10
- Weight: 12st 2lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Tuesday
Timeform provide you with the best three bets at Fairyhouse on Monday...
"...there could be more to come from him now sent handicapping."
Timeform on Zaccarela
It Came To Pass - 13:30 Fairyhouse
It Came To Pass showed useful form in hunter chases last season, winning at Huntingdon, Cork and finally in the Foxhunter's Chase at Cheltenham, producing a career best to land the odds on the latter occasion, quickening to lead approaching two out before pulling 10 lengths clear of his rivals. He has gone well fresh in the past and rates a major player on his reappearance.
Resurrected Duke - 14:00 Fairyhouse
Resurrected Duke has been knocking on the door of late, finishing runner-up in each of his last three starts, including when again running well at Clonmel last time, just unable to match the determination of the winner late on. This is not as strong a race as the numbers might suggests, and it appeals as a good opportunity for Resurrected Duke to open his account.
Zaccarela - 15:00 Fairyhouse
Zaccarela showed much improved form to finish runner-up at Ballinrobe last month, no real match for the winner, who did things nicely, but doing well to pull clear of the remainder of the field. The winner has boosted the form by going in subsequently, and given Zaccarela is still low-mileage, there could be more to come from him now sent handicapping.
Smart Stat
EYRE SQUARE - 15:30 Fairyhouse
47% - Mr J. J. Codd's strike rate on favourites in bumpers
Recommended bets
It Came To Pass - 13:30 Fairyhouse
Resurrected Duke - 14:00 Fairyhouse
Zaccarela - 15:00 Fairyhouse
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.