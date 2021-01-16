Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Ballyshannon Rose - 13:40 Fairyhouse

Ballyshannon Rose took her tally to three wins from three for the season when producing a career-best effort to land the odds at this course earlier in the month, making light of a 13 lb rise to complete the hat-trick, going on entering the straight before being driven out. She is up another 12 lb for that success, but she is clearly in the form of her life at present and is sure to make another bold bid.

No. 11 Ballyshannon Rose (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: P. G. Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: P. D. Kennedy

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 117

Chatham Street Lad - 14:15 Fairyhouse

Chatham Street Lad has taken really well to fences at the second attempt, winning three of his four races this season, including when producing an impressive performance to land the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham last month, looking a Group horse in a handicap as took apart a field of very solid performers at the level. He is an exciting prospect and is certainly one to keep on side.

No. 2 Chatham Street Lad (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Michael Winters, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 151

King Alex - 15:25 Fairyhouse

King Alex has shown plenty of improvement this season, winning his first three races of the campaign, progressing run by run as he brought up a hat-trick of victories at Ballinrobe, Navan and here. He couldn't extend his winning run from a 12 lb higher mark at Navan last time, bumping into a much-improved one, but he pulled comfortably clear of the remainder of the field, and, now switched from hurdling to chasing, he could have yet more to offer, so he gets the vote to quickly bounce back to winning ways.