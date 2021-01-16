- Trainer: P. G. Fahey, Ireland
- Jockey: P. D. Kennedy
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 11lbs
- OR: 117
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Fairyhouse on Saturday...
"...she is clearly in the form of her life at present and is sure to make another bold bid."
Timeform on Ballyshannon Rose
Ballyshannon Rose - 13:40 Fairyhouse
Ballyshannon Rose took her tally to three wins from three for the season when producing a career-best effort to land the odds at this course earlier in the month, making light of a 13 lb rise to complete the hat-trick, going on entering the straight before being driven out. She is up another 12 lb for that success, but she is clearly in the form of her life at present and is sure to make another bold bid.
Chatham Street Lad - 14:15 Fairyhouse
Chatham Street Lad has taken really well to fences at the second attempt, winning three of his four races this season, including when producing an impressive performance to land the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham last month, looking a Group horse in a handicap as took apart a field of very solid performers at the level. He is an exciting prospect and is certainly one to keep on side.
King Alex has shown plenty of improvement this season, winning his first three races of the campaign, progressing run by run as he brought up a hat-trick of victories at Ballinrobe, Navan and here. He couldn't extend his winning run from a 12 lb higher mark at Navan last time, bumping into a much-improved one, but he pulled comfortably clear of the remainder of the field, and, now switched from hurdling to chasing, he could have yet more to offer, so he gets the vote to quickly bounce back to winning ways.
Smart Stat
GERRI COLOMBE - 16:00 Fairyhouse
47% - Mr J. J. Codd's strike rate on favourites in bumpers
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Ballyshannon Rose - 13:40 Fairyhouse
Chatham Street Lad - 14:15 Fairyhouse
King Alex - 15:25 Fairyhouse
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.