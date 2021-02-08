Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Dakota Moirette - 13:20 Fairyhouse

It has been twenty-nine runs since Dakota Moirette's last win, which came in a Punchestown hurdle back in 2016, be he arrives here in good order, and that is more than can be said for most in this line-up. He backed up a couple of thirds at Cork and Thurles with a fifth-place finish at Naas last time, confirming himself in good heart, and if he can get his jumping right, he should prove a real player here.

Dubai Devils - 13:55 Fairyhouse

Dubai Devils is going through a good spell of form at present, going well when brought down three out at this venue last month, too far out to suggest the outcome, before being narrowly pipped by Flynsini at Navan last time, sticking to his task well but just failing. Flynsini took advantage of a career-low mark to win that day, but Dubai Devils is 3 lb better off at the weights with that rival this time, and with the booking of talented claimer Patrick O'Hanlon a plus, he is taken to reverse the form.

Royal Kahala - 14:30 Fairyhouse

Royal Kahala and Gauloise both put their unbeaten records over hurdles on the line here, and they are the two to focus on in this Grade 3 contest, but the impressive nature of the former's recent wins puts her at the top of the list, and she gets the vote to bring up the four-timer. After eight weeks off, Royal Kahala completed a course hat-trick at this venue when landing a mares event last month, once again impressing with her turn of foot, quickly drawing clear of her rivals. She looks a smart prospect, is clearly in excellent heart, and makes plenty of appeal again.

Smart Stat

M C MULDOON - 15:00 Fairyhouse
21% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at FAIRYHOUSE since the start of the 2015/16 season
28% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

