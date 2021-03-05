To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Friday

Fairyhouse
Timeform provide three bets from Fairyhouse on Friday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Fairyhouse on Friday...

"...has the ability to win a race of this nature..."

Timeform on Daphne Moon

Daphne Moon - 14:40 Fairyhouse

A case of quantity over quality here, with Daphne Moon selected to get her head in front at the third time of asking over timber with the promise of better to come. She pulled well clear of the remainder when finding only one too good last time and has the ability to win a race of this nature. Robyndeglory rates as the obvious danger having stepped up on previous efforts when finishing second here 11 days ago.

Corran Cross - 15:50 Fairyhouse

This looks a weak race of its type, and point winner Corran Cross is taken to make a winning start over hurdles. He shaped well on Rules debut when finishing second to a useful sort in a bumper at Downpatrick, and ran too bad to be true when last seen at Clonmel in November. The step up in trip will suit well now hurdling and he won't have to be anything special to make a winning start in this sphere.

Shean Glory - 16:50 Fairyhouse

Shean Glory signalled she's ready to go close when a running-on fourth over two miles at Thurles last time, so gets the nod with this step back up in trip sure to be to her benefit. The in-form Get Phar can also take another step forward now moving up in distance, while the handily-weighted Memory of Youth is another to consider in an open handicap.


Smart Stat

Rambranlt - 13:35 Fairyhouse

21% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at FAIRYHOUSE since the start of the 2015/16 season

Fairyhouse 5th Mar (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Friday 5 March, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Daphne Moon
Robyndeglory
Dukes Mill
Oceans Of Money
Getaclan
Burnt Ash
Pugin Hall
Call Me Merry
Windmill Lady
Callaghy Rose
Cronebane Gold
Forever On Fire
Hatfield Spring
Sound Of Glory
Fairyhouse 5th Mar (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Friday 5 March, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Corran Cross
Gaulois
Peppern Salt
Minella Universe
Simply Shabra
Lead To The Local
Palace Storm
Merry Dreamer
Sweet Beat
Prohus Yank
Wild As Fire
Glendaars Star
The Brimming Water
The Deecoy
Fairyhouse 5th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Friday 5 March, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shean Glory
Memory Of Youth
Clonbury Bridge
Get Phar
Mr Bercow
Oscer Romero
Go All The Way
Flying Crystal
Highstreetfashion
Only For Pascal
Killybegs Junior
Tangental
Loyal Lioness
Hunter
