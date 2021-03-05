- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Friday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Fairyhouse on Friday...
"...has the ability to win a race of this nature..."
Timeform on Daphne Moon
Daphne Moon - 14:40 Fairyhouse
A case of quantity over quality here, with Daphne Moon selected to get her head in front at the third time of asking over timber with the promise of better to come. She pulled well clear of the remainder when finding only one too good last time and has the ability to win a race of this nature. Robyndeglory rates as the obvious danger having stepped up on previous efforts when finishing second here 11 days ago.
Corran Cross - 15:50 Fairyhouse
This looks a weak race of its type, and point winner Corran Cross is taken to make a winning start over hurdles. He shaped well on Rules debut when finishing second to a useful sort in a bumper at Downpatrick, and ran too bad to be true when last seen at Clonmel in November. The step up in trip will suit well now hurdling and he won't have to be anything special to make a winning start in this sphere.
Shean Glory - 16:50 Fairyhouse
Shean Glory signalled she's ready to go close when a running-on fourth over two miles at Thurles last time, so gets the nod with this step back up in trip sure to be to her benefit. The in-form Get Phar can also take another step forward now moving up in distance, while the handily-weighted Memory of Youth is another to consider in an open handicap.
Smart Stat
Rambranlt - 13:35 Fairyhouse
21% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at FAIRYHOUSE since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Daphne Moon - 14:40 Fairyhouse
Corran Cross - 15:50 Fairyhouse
Shean Glory - 16:50 Fairyhouse
