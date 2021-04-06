To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Exeter on Tuesday

Exeter
Timeform bring you three to back at Exeter on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Exeter on Tuesday.

"...he can come out on top again in a race lacking depth..."

Timeform on Art Approval

Voodoo Doll - 14:20 Exeter

Voodoo Doll had the race at her mercy when coming down at the last at Sedgefield last month and was just touched off at Fakenham last week. He lost out only to another rival who was at the top of their game, only headed inside the final furlong and doing nothing wrong, so makes plenty of appeal off the same mark here under conditions that should suit.

Art Approval - 14:50 Exeter

There are a few in here on recovery missions, but that can't be said of Art Approval, who built on a solid handicap debut at Cheltenham when easily winning at Market Rasen back in January. He will face much faster ground today, but probably has more to offer, and he can come out on top again in a race lacking depth. A revival from course and distance winner Crooks Peak at this stage wouldn't surprise, though.

Frisson Collonges - 15:20 Exeter

Frisson Collonges could have a bigger effort in him over fences, the weight of support in his two runs this season very notable. He has shaped better than the bare result on both occasions, too, and he can come good up in trip with cheekpieces fitted for a yard and jockey combination that remain in top form. Finalshot is another to consider in a tricky contest.

Smart Stat

Frisson Collonges - 15:20 Exeter

20% - Dan Skelton's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Recommended bets

Voodoo Doll - 14:20 Exeter 7.26/1
Art Approval - 14:50 Exeter 2.01/1
Frisson Collonges - 15:20 Exeter 2.8615/8

Exeter 6th Apr (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 6 April, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Avoid De Master
Lightonthewing
Steal A March
Runswick Bay
Voodoo Doll
Gavrocheka
Fulgurix
Hot Ryan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Exeter 6th Apr (2m1f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 6 April, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Art Approval
Crooks Peak
Wargrave
Getaway Fred
Paseo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Exeter 6th Apr (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 6 April, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Frisson Collonges
Finalshot
Troed Y Melin
Vango De Vaige
Muffins For Tea
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles