Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Exeter on Tuesday

Exeter 6th Apr (2m5f Hcap Hrd)
Tuesday 6 April, 2.20pm
|Avoid De Master
|Lightonthewing
|Steal A March
|Runswick Bay
|Voodoo Doll
|Gavrocheka
|Fulgurix
|Hot Ryan
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Exeter on Tuesday.
"...he can come out on top again in a race lacking depth..."
Timeform on Art Approval
Voodoo Doll had the race at her mercy when coming down at the last at Sedgefield last month and was just touched off at Fakenham last week. He lost out only to another rival who was at the top of their game, only headed inside the final furlong and doing nothing wrong, so makes plenty of appeal off the same mark here under conditions that should suit.
There are a few in here on recovery missions, but that can't be said of Art Approval, who built on a solid handicap debut at Cheltenham when easily winning at Market Rasen back in January. He will face much faster ground today, but probably has more to offer, and he can come out on top again in a race lacking depth. A revival from course and distance winner Crooks Peak at this stage wouldn't surprise, though.
Frisson Collonges - 15:20 Exeter
Frisson Collonges could have a bigger effort in him over fences, the weight of support in his two runs this season very notable. He has shaped better than the bare result on both occasions, too, and he can come good up in trip with cheekpieces fitted for a yard and jockey combination that remain in top form. Finalshot is another to consider in a tricky contest.
Frisson Collonges - 15:20 Exeter
20% - Dan Skelton's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
