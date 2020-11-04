Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Togoville - 14:05 Dundalk

Togoville is at the veteran stage now but he was still capable of fairly useful form here at the beginning of the year and looks the pick of the weights on his return to action. He goes well at this track and should take the beating from a good draw.

No. 14 (2) Togoville (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Anthony McCann, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Sheehy

Age: 10

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Crystal Dawn - 15:35 Dundalk

The hat-trick beckons for Crystal Dawn, who is three from six here following her recent success in a course and distance claimer. She overcame a double-digit draw when landing a handicap (also over this course and distance) on her penultimate start and Sam Ewing's 7 lb claim will be a big help. Crystal Dawn is thriving and will continue to give a good account.

No. 11 (17) Crystal Dawn (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 70

Ballykelly Venture - 17:05 Dundalk

Lots with chances in an open handicap and it could pay to side with Ballykelly Venture who has very few miles on the clock and appeals as the sort to step forward now going into handicaps for her in-form yard. This mark shouldn't be beyond her and she can pose a real threat after a break.