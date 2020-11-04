To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Dundalk
Timeform pick out three bets from Dundalk on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...

"...is thriving and will continue to give a good account..."

Timeform on Crystal Dawn

Togoville - 14:05 Dundalk

Togoville is at the veteran stage now but he was still capable of fairly useful form here at the beginning of the year and looks the pick of the weights on his return to action. He goes well at this track and should take the beating from a good draw.

Crystal Dawn - 15:35 Dundalk

The hat-trick beckons for Crystal Dawn, who is three from six here following her recent success in a course and distance claimer. She overcame a double-digit draw when landing a handicap (also over this course and distance) on her penultimate start and Sam Ewing's 7 lb claim will be a big help. Crystal Dawn is thriving and will continue to give a good account.

Ballykelly Venture - 17:05 Dundalk

Lots with chances in an open handicap and it could pay to side with Ballykelly Venture who has very few miles on the clock and appeals as the sort to step forward now going into handicaps for her in-form yard. This mark shouldn't be beyond her and she can pose a real threat after a break.

Smart Stat

The Last Knight - 14:35 Dundalk

20% - G. M. Lyons's strike rate with sprinters

Recommended bets

Togoville - 14:05 Dundalk
Crystal Dawn - 15:35 Dundalk
Ballykelly Venture - 17:05 Dundalk

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Dund 4th Nov (6f Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Togoville
Earls
Caesars Comet
Royal Highness
Highly Approved
Kings View
No Speed Limit
Tony The Gent
The Cola Kid
Eleuthera
Boitron
Kuwait Direction
Unconscious Mind
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Dund 4th Nov (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Crystal Dawn
Hieroglyphic
Whatharm
Hazard
Koybig
Myrcella
Pirate Lass
Hit The Silk
No Show
Never Back Down
Phoenix Open
Mutiny
Fridtjof Nansen
Well Suited
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Dund 4th Nov (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 5.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Irish Poseidon
Laura Bullion
Special Memento
Macaban City
Queen Amidala
Ballykelly Venture
Happy Lad
Cliara
Pinch A Penny
Early Strike
Crest Of A Wave
Romann
King Lenox
Pushover
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles