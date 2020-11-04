- Trainer: Anthony McCann, Ireland
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...
"...is thriving and will continue to give a good account..."
Timeform on Crystal Dawn
Togoville is at the veteran stage now but he was still capable of fairly useful form here at the beginning of the year and looks the pick of the weights on his return to action. He goes well at this track and should take the beating from a good draw.
The hat-trick beckons for Crystal Dawn, who is three from six here following her recent success in a course and distance claimer. She overcame a double-digit draw when landing a handicap (also over this course and distance) on her penultimate start and Sam Ewing's 7 lb claim will be a big help. Crystal Dawn is thriving and will continue to give a good account.
Ballykelly Venture - 17:05 Dundalk
Lots with chances in an open handicap and it could pay to side with Ballykelly Venture who has very few miles on the clock and appeals as the sort to step forward now going into handicaps for her in-form yard. This mark shouldn't be beyond her and she can pose a real threat after a break.
Smart Stat
The Last Knight - 14:35 Dundalk
20% - G. M. Lyons's strike rate with sprinters
Recommended bets
Togoville - 14:05 Dundalk
Crystal Dawn - 15:35 Dundalk
Ballykelly Venture - 17:05 Dundalk
Dund 4th Nov (6f Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 4 November, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Togoville
|Earls
|Caesars Comet
|Royal Highness
|Highly Approved
|Kings View
|No Speed Limit
|Tony The Gent
|The Cola Kid
|Eleuthera
|Boitron
|Kuwait Direction
|Unconscious Mind
Dund 4th Nov (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 4 November, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crystal Dawn
|Hieroglyphic
|Whatharm
|Hazard
|Koybig
|Myrcella
|Pirate Lass
|Hit The Silk
|No Show
|Never Back Down
|Phoenix Open
|Mutiny
|Fridtjof Nansen
|Well Suited
Dund 4th Nov (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 4 November, 5.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Irish Poseidon
|Laura Bullion
|Special Memento
|Macaban City
|Queen Amidala
|Ballykelly Venture
|Happy Lad
|Cliara
|Pinch A Penny
|Early Strike
|Crest Of A Wave
|Romann
|King Lenox
|Pushover