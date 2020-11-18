Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Boitron - 15:00 Dundalk

Boitron stepped up on his stable debut when narrowly denied in a six-furlong claimer here a fortnight ago, staying on well and only just failing. A listed winner when trained in Britain by Richard Hannon, he really ought to still have a race like this within his grasp, especially now stepping back up in trip.

No. 6 (14) Boitron (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: J. M. Sheridan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Messidor - 16:40 Dundalk

Messidor wasn't seen to best effect when down the field at Down Royal last time, so she is better judged on the form of her debut second at Leopardstown, where she flashed home in the style of an above-average filly. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark, representing the Joseph O'Brien yard that has won the last two renewals of this race.

No. 7 (2) Messidor (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Stalingrad - 17:40 Dundalk

Stalingrad is improving with racing and showed fair form when second over this course and distance last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a half. Admittedly, the bare form of that effort gives him a bit to find with the other principals in this maiden, but his progress shows no signs of slowing down, so it will be no surprise if he proves capable of taking the necessary step forward to open his account at the fourth attempt.