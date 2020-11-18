To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Dundalk on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...

"...his progress shows no signs of slowing down..."

Timeform on Stalingrad

Boitron - 15:00 Dundalk

Boitron stepped up on his stable debut when narrowly denied in a six-furlong claimer here a fortnight ago, staying on well and only just failing. A listed winner when trained in Britain by Richard Hannon, he really ought to still have a race like this within his grasp, especially now stepping back up in trip.

Messidor - 16:40 Dundalk

Messidor wasn't seen to best effect when down the field at Down Royal last time, so she is better judged on the form of her debut second at Leopardstown, where she flashed home in the style of an above-average filly. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark, representing the Joseph O'Brien yard that has won the last two renewals of this race.

Stalingrad - 17:40 Dundalk

Stalingrad is improving with racing and showed fair form when second over this course and distance last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a half. Admittedly, the bare form of that effort gives him a bit to find with the other principals in this maiden, but his progress shows no signs of slowing down, so it will be no surprise if he proves capable of taking the necessary step forward to open his account at the fourth attempt.


Smart Stat

MESSIDOR - 16:40 Dundalk
2 - Joseph O'Brien's number of winners in past 2 runnings

Recommended bets

Boitron - 15:00 Dundalk
Messidor - 16:40 Dundalk
Stalingrad - 17:40 Dundalk

Wednesday 18 November, 4.40pm

Messidor
Golden Lyric
Bader Ginsburg
Hair Of Gold
Pell Mell
Ever A Dream
Cliffs Of Malta
Blue Bunny
Stalingrad
Zahee
Ola Bonita
Quiet Place
Grey Streak
Iontach
Clef De Voute
Prima Vega
Phantom Power
Okazoe
Catalinawinemixer
Maestro Stick
Minky
Hands Down
