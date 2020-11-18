- Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...
"...his progress shows no signs of slowing down..."
Timeform on Stalingrad
Boitron - 15:00 Dundalk
Boitron stepped up on his stable debut when narrowly denied in a six-furlong claimer here a fortnight ago, staying on well and only just failing. A listed winner when trained in Britain by Richard Hannon, he really ought to still have a race like this within his grasp, especially now stepping back up in trip.
Messidor wasn't seen to best effect when down the field at Down Royal last time, so she is better judged on the form of her debut second at Leopardstown, where she flashed home in the style of an above-average filly. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark, representing the Joseph O'Brien yard that has won the last two renewals of this race.
Stalingrad is improving with racing and showed fair form when second over this course and distance last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a half. Admittedly, the bare form of that effort gives him a bit to find with the other principals in this maiden, but his progress shows no signs of slowing down, so it will be no surprise if he proves capable of taking the necessary step forward to open his account at the fourth attempt.
Smart Stat
MESSIDOR - 16:40 Dundalk
2 - Joseph O'Brien's number of winners in past 2 runnings
Recommended bets
Boitron - 15:00 Dundalk
Messidor - 16:40 Dundalk
Stalingrad - 17:40 Dundalk
