Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...
"...8 lb higher in the weights here but could still be ahead of the handicapper..."
Timeform on Whatharm
Eagle's Flight - 14:45 Dundalk
Eagle's Flight could be the way to go in a maiden that looks low on potential. He proved better than ever when making his all-weather debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, keeping on well to get within a length and three quarters of the progressive winner. That form puts Eagle's Flight right in the mix here, while he's one of the few in the line-up who may yet have more to offer given how unexposed he is on this surface.
Zozimus has been beaten only narrowly on each of his last three starts, including when third in a bunched finish over this course and distance on Friday. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement not out of the question in first-time blinkers, this looks an excellent opportunity for him to gain a deserved first success.
Whatharm showed the benefit of his reappearance and maintained his unbeaten record on the all-weather when winning over course and distance last week, posting a career-best effort to land the spoils by three quarters of a length (value for extra). He is 8 lb higher in the weights here but could still be ahead of the handicapper, likely to remain of interest during the winter months given the record he has put together at this course (3/3).
Smart Stat
CURSORY EXAM - 17:20 Dundalk
£22.37 - Gerard O'Leary's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
Recommended bets
Eagle's Flight - 14:45 Dundalk
Zozimus - 15:50 Dundalk
Whatharm - 17:50 Dundalk
Dund 11th Nov (1m2f Mdn)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 November, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bluebeards Castle
|Astadash
|Eagles Flight
|Zofar Zogood
|Pienta
|Liquid Luck
|Tejano
|Lady Georgie
|Tooreen Angel
|Dream Tale
|Elite Craft
|The Bog Bank
|He Knows No Danger
|Reflectionist
Dund 11th Nov (1m Mdn)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 November, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zozimus
|Shackleton Hero
|Alice Kitty
|Men Of Dreams
|Admiral Brown
|Aleksey Tolstoy
|Wadacre Gogo
|Prairie Fire
|Cappy
|Business Speak
|Rakish Paddy
|Play The Crowd
|Prince Of Peace
|Duke Otto
Dund 11th Nov (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 November, 5.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Whatharm
|Merchant Of Venice
|Faakhirah
|Hieroglyphic
|Hazard
|Pulse Of Shanghai
|Lilandra
|Limit Long
|Howling Wolf
|Arabeska
|Billyfairplay
|Katiymann
|Benedict Roezl
|Poets Pride
|Parkers Hill