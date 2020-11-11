Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Eagle's Flight - 14:45 Dundalk

Eagle's Flight could be the way to go in a maiden that looks low on potential. He proved better than ever when making his all-weather debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, keeping on well to get within a length and three quarters of the progressive winner. That form puts Eagle's Flight right in the mix here, while he's one of the few in the line-up who may yet have more to offer given how unexposed he is on this surface.

No. 5 (9) Eagle's Flight (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: M. Halford, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Zozimus - 15:50 Dundalk

Zozimus has been beaten only narrowly on each of his last three starts, including when third in a bunched finish over this course and distance on Friday. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement not out of the question in first-time blinkers, this looks an excellent opportunity for him to gain a deserved first success.

No. 10 (14) Zozimus (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.93 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Whatharm - 17:50 Dundalk

Whatharm showed the benefit of his reappearance and maintained his unbeaten record on the all-weather when winning over course and distance last week, posting a career-best effort to land the spoils by three quarters of a length (value for extra). He is 8 lb higher in the weights here but could still be ahead of the handicapper, likely to remain of interest during the winter months given the record he has put together at this course (3/3).