Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Eagle's Flight - 14:45 Dundalk

Eagle's Flight could be the way to go in a maiden that looks low on potential. He proved better than ever when making his all-weather debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, keeping on well to get within a length and three quarters of the progressive winner. That form puts Eagle's Flight right in the mix here, while he's one of the few in the line-up who may yet have more to offer given how unexposed he is on this surface.

Zozimus - 15:50 Dundalk

Zozimus has been beaten only narrowly on each of his last three starts, including when third in a bunched finish over this course and distance on Friday. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement not out of the question in first-time blinkers, this looks an excellent opportunity for him to gain a deserved first success.

Whatharm - 17:50 Dundalk

Whatharm showed the benefit of his reappearance and maintained his unbeaten record on the all-weather when winning over course and distance last week, posting a career-best effort to land the spoils by three quarters of a length (value for extra). He is 8 lb higher in the weights here but could still be ahead of the handicapper, likely to remain of interest during the winter months given the record he has put together at this course (3/3).


Smart Stat

CURSORY EXAM - 17:20 Dundalk
£22.37 - Gerard O'Leary's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Dund 11th Nov (1m2f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 11 November, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bluebeards Castle
Astadash
Eagles Flight
Zofar Zogood
Pienta
Liquid Luck
Tejano
Lady Georgie
Tooreen Angel
Dream Tale
Elite Craft
The Bog Bank
He Knows No Danger
Reflectionist
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Dund 11th Nov (1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 11 November, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zozimus
Shackleton Hero
Alice Kitty
Men Of Dreams
Admiral Brown
Aleksey Tolstoy
Wadacre Gogo
Prairie Fire
Cappy
Business Speak
Rakish Paddy
Play The Crowd
Prince Of Peace
Duke Otto
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Dund 11th Nov (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 11 November, 5.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whatharm
Merchant Of Venice
Faakhirah
Hieroglyphic
Hazard
Pulse Of Shanghai
Lilandra
Limit Long
Howling Wolf
Arabeska
Billyfairplay
Katiymann
Benedict Roezl
Poets Pride
Parkers Hill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
