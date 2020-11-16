To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Monday

All weather
Timeform pick out three bets from Dundalk on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Monday...

"...looks a big player back on an artificial surface..."

Timeform on Charmed

Charmed - 14:15 Dundalk

Charmed has had a few chances now, but has the best form in this field and this looks a good opportunity. His best form came on his only start here over seven furlongs, looming up two furlongs from home and only beaten half a length. Charmed proved his speed for five furlongs at the Curragh last time and looks a big player back on an artificial surface.

Romanised - 15:45 Dundalk

Romanised is a very smart performer at his best and looks a class above his rivals here. He wasn't in top form when last seen in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp last time, a slow start always putting him on the back foot. Romanised is better judged on his earlier form this year when beating Lancaster House in the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh. This is his first start on the all-weather but that shouldn't be a problem.

Always Waitin - 16:20 Dundalk

Always Waitin is a promising type who built on his debut run when finishing fourth in a one-mile maiden at this course last month, leaving the impression he was still learning on the job. He didn't get the smoothest run on that occasion, either, snatched up over a furlong out and not knocked about. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Always Waitin has a big chance.

Smart Stat

Tham Luang - 17:50 Dundalk

£16.00 - Liam Lennon's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Charmed - 14:15 Dundalk
Romanised - 15:45 Dundalk
Always Waitin - 16:20 Dundalk

