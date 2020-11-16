- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: A. C. Persse
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Monday...
"...looks a big player back on an artificial surface..."
Timeform on Charmed
Charmed has had a few chances now, but has the best form in this field and this looks a good opportunity. His best form came on his only start here over seven furlongs, looming up two furlongs from home and only beaten half a length. Charmed proved his speed for five furlongs at the Curragh last time and looks a big player back on an artificial surface.
Romanised is a very smart performer at his best and looks a class above his rivals here. He wasn't in top form when last seen in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp last time, a slow start always putting him on the back foot. Romanised is better judged on his earlier form this year when beating Lancaster House in the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh. This is his first start on the all-weather but that shouldn't be a problem.
Always Waitin is a promising type who built on his debut run when finishing fourth in a one-mile maiden at this course last month, leaving the impression he was still learning on the job. He didn't get the smoothest run on that occasion, either, snatched up over a furlong out and not knocked about. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Always Waitin has a big chance.
Smart Stat
Tham Luang - 17:50 Dundalk
£16.00 - Liam Lennon's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Charmed - 14:15 Dundalk
Romanised - 15:45 Dundalk
Always Waitin - 16:20 Dundalk
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Dund 16th Nov (5f Mdn)Show Hide
Monday 16 November, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Charmed
|Centuron
|Twilight Man
|Lion Ring
|Fine Distraction
|Markievicz
|Manizales
|Bela Boom
|Social Danzer
|Kalu Pande
|Ernest Loring
|Stribling
|Kompromat
|Brightburn
|Putonthenews
|Fionns Flyer
Dund 16th Nov (1m Stks)Show Hide
Monday 16 November, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Romanised
|Saltonstall
|Geological
|Rebel Tale
|Harpocrates
|Mutadaawel
|These Days
|Monoxide
Dund 16th Nov (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Monday 16 November, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Isle Of Sark
|Always Waitin
|Ferrybank
|Coopers Hawk
|Uno Miligre
|Dreamful
|Clew Bay
|Lusaka
|Tashkhan
|Never Seen Before
|Seera Fusee
|Grey Angel
|Mirage More
|Supreme Machine
|Wicklow Silver
|Taylored
|Aunty Ceily