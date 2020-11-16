Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Monday

Charmed - 14:15 Dundalk

Charmed has had a few chances now, but has the best form in this field and this looks a good opportunity. His best form came on his only start here over seven furlongs, looming up two furlongs from home and only beaten half a length. Charmed proved his speed for five furlongs at the Curragh last time and looks a big player back on an artificial surface.

No. 3 (5) Charmed SBK 7/5 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: A. C. Persse

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Romanised - 15:45 Dundalk

Romanised is a very smart performer at his best and looks a class above his rivals here. He wasn't in top form when last seen in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp last time, a slow start always putting him on the back foot. Romanised is better judged on his earlier form this year when beating Lancaster House in the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh. This is his first start on the all-weather but that shouldn't be a problem.

No. 1 (3) Romanised (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.98 Trainer: K. J. Condon, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: -

Always Waitin - 16:20 Dundalk

Always Waitin is a promising type who built on his debut run when finishing fourth in a one-mile maiden at this course last month, leaving the impression he was still learning on the job. He didn't get the smoothest run on that occasion, either, snatched up over a furlong out and not knocked about. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Always Waitin has a big chance.