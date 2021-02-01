To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Monday

Racing at Dundalk
Timeform provide three best bets from Dundalk on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Dundalk on Monday...

"...quickly turned out under a 6 lb penalty here and merits plenty of respect in her bid for the hat-trick."

Timeform on Sabrina Fairchild

Timeform on Sabrina Fairchild

Behind The Wall - 14:40 Dundalk

Upped in trip, Behind The Wall shaped as if retaining all his ability on his first outing for James McAuley over this course and distance last month, belying odds of 100/1 to hit the frame, and he ran better than the distance beaten suggests when twelfth on his handicap debut here last time, keeping on when denied a clear run a furlong out. He is stepped back up in trip here, which should show him to better advantage, and he looks competitive on the pick of his form.

Sleepy Head - 15:10 Dundalk

Sleepy Head returned to form in a two-mile handicap at this venue last month, racing off the pace before making headway from four furlongs out, keeping on for fourth, and a repeat of that effort should see her go close. This step back in trip, as well as the application of first-time blinkers, look positive moves, and given she is now 7 lb below her last winning mark, she gets the nod to regain the winning thread.

Sabrina Fairchild - 18:25 Dundalk

Sabrina Fairchild is currently operating at the top of her game, ending a long losing stretch with victory over this course and distance last month, before following up in decisive style under similar conditions nine days late, winning with a bit in hand. She is quickly turned out under a 6 lb penalty here and merits plenty of respect in her bid for the hat-trick.

Smart Stat

THE HALL - 14:40 Dundalk
£12.00 - J. S. Bolger's profit to a £1 level stake with horses off for over a year

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Behind The Wall - 14:40 Dundalk
Sleepy Head - 15:10 Dundalk
Sabrina Fairchild – 18:25 Dundalk

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

