Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Dundalk on Monday...
"...quickly turned out under a 6 lb penalty here and merits plenty of respect in her bid for the hat-trick."
Timeform on Sabrina Fairchild
Behind The Wall - 14:40 Dundalk
Upped in trip, Behind The Wall shaped as if retaining all his ability on his first outing for James McAuley over this course and distance last month, belying odds of 100/1 to hit the frame, and he ran better than the distance beaten suggests when twelfth on his handicap debut here last time, keeping on when denied a clear run a furlong out. He is stepped back up in trip here, which should show him to better advantage, and he looks competitive on the pick of his form.
Sleepy Head returned to form in a two-mile handicap at this venue last month, racing off the pace before making headway from four furlongs out, keeping on for fourth, and a repeat of that effort should see her go close. This step back in trip, as well as the application of first-time blinkers, look positive moves, and given she is now 7 lb below her last winning mark, she gets the nod to regain the winning thread.
Sabrina Fairchild - 18:25 Dundalk
Sabrina Fairchild is currently operating at the top of her game, ending a long losing stretch with victory over this course and distance last month, before following up in decisive style under similar conditions nine days late, winning with a bit in hand. She is quickly turned out under a 6 lb penalty here and merits plenty of respect in her bid for the hat-trick.
Recommended bets
Behind The Wall - 14:40 Dundalk
Sleepy Head - 15:10 Dundalk
Sabrina Fairchild – 18:25 Dundalk
Dund 1st Feb (1m2f Mdn)Show Hide
Monday 1 February, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tooreen Angel
|Jungle Cove
|Melliferous
|Battle Of Benburb
|Approach The City
|Behind The Wall
|Cousin Harry
|Elusive Gigolo
|Vivandiere
|Victory March
|Ferdowsi
|Beagh Castle
|Catalinawinemixer
|You Bank
Dund 1st Feb (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 1 February, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stay With Me
|Kalanoura
|Macaban City
|Sleepy Head
|Arctic Blaze
|Top Line Tommy
|Griffyndor
|Power Drive
|Tucson
|Dayereh
|Maunganui
|Tenth Amendment
|Bar Room Bore
|Puddymore
Dund 1st Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 1 February, 6.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sabrina Fairchild
|Slade Runner
|Never Back Down
|Sunset Nova
|Jered Maddox
|Maggie Thunder
|Pillar
|Keepthebestsideout
|Lady Alcazar
|Celtic Manor
|But You Said
|Mienvee Flyer