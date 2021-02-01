Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Monday

Behind The Wall - 14:40 Dundalk

Upped in trip, Behind The Wall shaped as if retaining all his ability on his first outing for James McAuley over this course and distance last month, belying odds of 100/1 to hit the frame, and he ran better than the distance beaten suggests when twelfth on his handicap debut here last time, keeping on when denied a clear run a furlong out. He is stepped back up in trip here, which should show him to better advantage, and he looks competitive on the pick of his form.

No. 5 (15) Behind The Wall (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: James McAuley, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Sleepy Head - 15:10 Dundalk

Sleepy Head returned to form in a two-mile handicap at this venue last month, racing off the pace before making headway from four furlongs out, keeping on for fourth, and a repeat of that effort should see her go close. This step back in trip, as well as the application of first-time blinkers, look positive moves, and given she is now 7 lb below her last winning mark, she gets the nod to regain the winning thread.

No. 12 (11) Sleepy Head (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Patrick J. Flynn, Ireland

Jockey: C. P. Hoban

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 47

Sabrina Fairchild - 18:25 Dundalk

Sabrina Fairchild is currently operating at the top of her game, ending a long losing stretch with victory over this course and distance last month, before following up in decisive style under similar conditions nine days late, winning with a bit in hand. She is quickly turned out under a 6 lb penalty here and merits plenty of respect in her bid for the hat-trick.