Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

War Hero - 17:45 Dundalk

War Hero and Raphael, both trained by the in-form Ado McGuinness, filled the first two positions in a handicap over course and distance last week and again look like the pair to focus on. War Hero came off second best last week, finishing three lengths behind the winner, but he meets his stablemate on 7 lb better terms which may enable him to get his revenge. War Hero is going through an excellent spell at present - he has finished placed on his last three outings - and can be relied upon to give a good account.

No. 11 (10) War Hero (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: L. F. Roche

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Harry's Bar - 19:45 Dundalk

Harry's Bar ran right up to his best when winning a good-quality minor event at Kempton on his final start for James Fanshawe, showing a smart level of form that is comfortably the best on offer in this listed race. He has an excellent record on the all-weather and has joined the in-form Ado McGuinness, so all looks in place for a big effort. He should take plenty of beating.

No. 4 (1) Harry's Bar SBK 11/10 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Time And Money - 20:15 Dundalk

Time and Money has been running well since going handicapping on the all-weather, finishing runner-up on his last three starts, including over course and distance the last twice. The lightly-raced three-year-old remains on a fair mark and, with a visor replacing cheekpieces, might be able to take another small step forward to gain a deserved success. The thriving Dame Rapide got the better of Time And Money last time and appeals as a big danger, but a 10 lb swing in the weights may lead to the form being reversed.