Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Horses running on the all-weather
There's all-weather action at Dundalk on Friday evening

Timeform identify the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday evening.

"...he has an excellent record on the all-weather..."

Timeform on Harry's Bar

War Hero - 17:45 Dundalk

War Hero and Raphael, both trained by the in-form Ado McGuinness, filled the first two positions in a handicap over course and distance last week and again look like the pair to focus on. War Hero came off second best last week, finishing three lengths behind the winner, but he meets his stablemate on 7 lb better terms which may enable him to get his revenge. War Hero is going through an excellent spell at present - he has finished placed on his last three outings - and can be relied upon to give a good account.

Harry's Bar - 19:45 Dundalk

Harry's Bar ran right up to his best when winning a good-quality minor event at Kempton on his final start for James Fanshawe, showing a smart level of form that is comfortably the best on offer in this listed race. He has an excellent record on the all-weather and has joined the in-form Ado McGuinness, so all looks in place for a big effort. He should take plenty of beating.

Time And Money - 20:15 Dundalk

Time and Money has been running well since going handicapping on the all-weather, finishing runner-up on his last three starts, including over course and distance the last twice. The lightly-raced three-year-old remains on a fair mark and, with a visor replacing cheekpieces, might be able to take another small step forward to gain a deserved success. The thriving Dame Rapide got the better of Time And Money last time and appeals as a big danger, but a 10 lb swing in the weights may lead to the form being reversed.

Smart Stat

Bluepower - 16:45 Dundalk
£25.90 - Fozzy Stack's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Dund 6th Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sindhia
Bucky Larson
Raphael
Sh Boom
War Hero
Longbourn
Harriets Force
Oh Purple Reign
Theophile
Tommy Taylor
Khafaaq
Twenty Minutes
Memsie
Double Kodiac
Dund 6th Nov (6f Listed)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Harrys Bar
Laugh A Minute
Downforce
Big Gossey
Nordic Passage
Back To Brussels
Unforgetable
Inflection Point
Geological
Independent Missy
Lady Maura
Sendmylovetoyou
Dund 6th Nov (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Time And Money
Dame Rapide
Legal Thriller
Custers Mistake
Sienna Lady
Punk Poet
Crescent Lake
Satin And Silk
Belgoprince
Sondheim
All About Image
Pachmena
Scherbatsky
Kartayaz
