- Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland
- Jockey: L. F. Roche
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 80
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday evening.
"...he has an excellent record on the all-weather..."
Timeform on Harry's Bar
War Hero and Raphael, both trained by the in-form Ado McGuinness, filled the first two positions in a handicap over course and distance last week and again look like the pair to focus on. War Hero came off second best last week, finishing three lengths behind the winner, but he meets his stablemate on 7 lb better terms which may enable him to get his revenge. War Hero is going through an excellent spell at present - he has finished placed on his last three outings - and can be relied upon to give a good account.
Harry's Bar ran right up to his best when winning a good-quality minor event at Kempton on his final start for James Fanshawe, showing a smart level of form that is comfortably the best on offer in this listed race. He has an excellent record on the all-weather and has joined the in-form Ado McGuinness, so all looks in place for a big effort. He should take plenty of beating.
Time And Money - 20:15 Dundalk
Time and Money has been running well since going handicapping on the all-weather, finishing runner-up on his last three starts, including over course and distance the last twice. The lightly-raced three-year-old remains on a fair mark and, with a visor replacing cheekpieces, might be able to take another small step forward to gain a deserved success. The thriving Dame Rapide got the better of Time And Money last time and appeals as a big danger, but a 10 lb swing in the weights may lead to the form being reversed.
Smart Stat
Bluepower - 16:45 Dundalk
£25.90 - Fozzy Stack's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear
Recommended bets
War Hero - 17:45 Dundalk
Harry's Bar - 19:45 Dundalk
Time And Money - 20:15 Dundalk
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Dund 6th Nov (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 6 November, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sindhia
|Bucky Larson
|Raphael
|Sh Boom
|War Hero
|Longbourn
|Harriets Force
|Oh Purple Reign
|Theophile
|Tommy Taylor
|Khafaaq
|Twenty Minutes
|Memsie
|Double Kodiac
Dund 6th Nov (6f Listed)Show Hide
Friday 6 November, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Harrys Bar
|Laugh A Minute
|Downforce
|Big Gossey
|Nordic Passage
|Back To Brussels
|Unforgetable
|Inflection Point
|Geological
|Independent Missy
|Lady Maura
|Sendmylovetoyou
Dund 6th Nov (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 6 November, 8.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Time And Money
|Dame Rapide
|Legal Thriller
|Custers Mistake
|Sienna Lady
|Punk Poet
|Crescent Lake
|Satin And Silk
|Belgoprince
|Sondheim
|All About Image
|Pachmena
|Scherbatsky
|Kartayaz