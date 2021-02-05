Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

- Trainer: M. Halford, Ireland
- Jockey: Adam Farragher
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: 65
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday evening...
Hodd's Girl has progressed well of late, winning course-and-distance handicaps on her last couple of outings. Both victories were achieved in decisive fashion, offering hope that a 9 lb rise in the weights for her latest success may not be enough to stop her completing the hat-trick. Her upwardly-mobile profile suggests there could be a bit more to come.
Swift Verdict disappointed on his first couple of starts for Willie Mullins after joining from John Gosden's yard, but he put it all together to land a maiden over this course and distance last month by five lengths. That was a convincing win under Colin Keane, who is back in the saddle here, and he looks capable of making a big impact from this handicap mark of 79.
Devil's Outlaw - 18:30 Dundalk
Devil's Outlaw failed to meet expectations when well backed on debut but he clearly learned from the experience and put in a much improved effort here last time, only failing by a nose to overhaul a well-ridden front-runner. Devil's Outlaw clocked a good sectional time on that occasion, finishing strongly, and should be well suited by stepping up a furlong in trip. His latest effort represents the best form on offer and he is likely to improve further, so he should be difficult to beat.
Smart Stat
Ampeson - 19:00 Dundalk
25% - Pat Murphy's strike rate in winter
