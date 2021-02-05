To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Horse racing on the all-weather
Dundalk stages racing on Friday evening

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday evening...

"...he should be difficult to beat..."

Timeform on Devil's Outlaw

Hodd's Girl - 16:00 Dundalk

Hodd's Girl has progressed well of late, winning course-and-distance handicaps on her last couple of outings. Both victories were achieved in decisive fashion, offering hope that a 9 lb rise in the weights for her latest success may not be enough to stop her completing the hat-trick. Her upwardly-mobile profile suggests there could be a bit more to come.

Swift Verdict - 16:30 Dundalk

Swift Verdict disappointed on his first couple of starts for Willie Mullins after joining from John Gosden's yard, but he put it all together to land a maiden over this course and distance last month by five lengths. That was a convincing win under Colin Keane, who is back in the saddle here, and he looks capable of making a big impact from this handicap mark of 79.

Devil's Outlaw - 18:30 Dundalk

Devil's Outlaw failed to meet expectations when well backed on debut but he clearly learned from the experience and put in a much improved effort here last time, only failing by a nose to overhaul a well-ridden front-runner. Devil's Outlaw clocked a good sectional time on that occasion, finishing strongly, and should be well suited by stepping up a furlong in trip. His latest effort represents the best form on offer and he is likely to improve further, so he should be difficult to beat.

Smart Stat

Ampeson - 19:00 Dundalk

25% - Pat Murphy's strike rate in winter

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

