Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Hodd's Girl - 16:00 Dundalk

Hodd's Girl has progressed well of late, winning course-and-distance handicaps on her last couple of outings. Both victories were achieved in decisive fashion, offering hope that a 9 lb rise in the weights for her latest success may not be enough to stop her completing the hat-trick. Her upwardly-mobile profile suggests there could be a bit more to come.

No. 8 (8) Hodd's Girl (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: M. Halford, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 65

Swift Verdict - 16:30 Dundalk

Swift Verdict disappointed on his first couple of starts for Willie Mullins after joining from John Gosden's yard, but he put it all together to land a maiden over this course and distance last month by five lengths. That was a convincing win under Colin Keane, who is back in the saddle here, and he looks capable of making a big impact from this handicap mark of 79.

No. 5 (11) Swift Verdict SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

Devil's Outlaw - 18:30 Dundalk

Devil's Outlaw failed to meet expectations when well backed on debut but he clearly learned from the experience and put in a much improved effort here last time, only failing by a nose to overhaul a well-ridden front-runner. Devil's Outlaw clocked a good sectional time on that occasion, finishing strongly, and should be well suited by stepping up a furlong in trip. His latest effort represents the best form on offer and he is likely to improve further, so he should be difficult to beat.