Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Dandy Spirit - 16:00 Dundalk

Kieran Cotter does well with his recruits and Dandy Spirit made a winning start for the yard over course and distance last month. That was his first start over five furlongs and he looked well suited by the drop in trip, racing prominently before finding plenty, scoring by a length and three quarters. Dandy Spirit has gone up 11 lb in the weights but he remains completely unexposed over this trip and open to further improvement for this yard. Too Hard To Hold, another last-time-out winner, can provide the chief threat.

No. 7 (1) Dandy Spirit (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Kieran Patrick Cotter, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 71

Bold Approach - 17:30 Dundalk

This is a competitive mile-and-a-half handicap but the one with the most compelling claims is Bold Approach, who won this race last year and arrives on the back of an encouraging second over two miles here last month. That represented a return to form for Bold Approach and he looks well treated from a mark just 2 lb higher than the one he comfortably defied last year.

No. 2 (2) Bold Approach (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: J. S. Bolger, Ireland

Jockey: K. J. Manning

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 95

Pulse of Shanghai - 19:30 Dundalk

Pulse of Shanghai is really thriving at present and arrives in search of a four-timer having posted a career-best effort here on his most recent outing last month. That win was achieved over seven furlongs, as was his two previous victories, but he looks sure to go close if proving as effective over a mile. A new mark of 87 does not look beyond him. Settle For Bay is on a long losing run since scoring at Royal Ascot in 2018 but shaped well over seven furlongs here last time and will be suited by the return to a mile.