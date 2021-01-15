Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Zen Licence - 16:15 Dundalk

Zen Licence is going the right way and produced her best effort yet when second in a maiden at this course last time. Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, she held every chance entering the straight and stuck to her task well to be beaten only two lengths. She makes her handicap debut here and appeals as a potential improver from a fair opening mark, with the drop back to five furlongs unlikely to be an issue.

No. 2 (7) Zen Silence (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Kieran Patrick Cotter, Ireland

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 69

Mosala - 17:15 Dundalk

Mosala has quickly reached a fairly useful level and ran right up to his best when filling the runner-up spot on his most recent outing at this course. He attempted to make all and showed a good attitude to rally after being headed in the final furlong, ultimately going down by just a head. That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for him to belatedly get off the mark, with the booking of Colin Keane also catching the eye.

No. 8 (14) Mosala (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

International Lady - 18:15 Dundalk

Formerly trained by Richard Fahey, International Lady produced a career-best effort when fifth on her first start for this yard over course and distance in November, where she was beaten only two lengths in a bunched finish. She has been dropped 8 lb in the weights since then and appeals as one of the more interesting contenders in a race where plenty of them have questions to answer, with further improvement not out of the question if ready to go after nearly two months on the sidelines.