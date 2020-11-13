Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Pearls Galore - 17:30 Dundalk

This looks like an excellent opportunity for Pearls Galore, who has quickly shown herself to be a smart filly since joining Paddy Twomey from France. Pearls Galore was an impressive winner on her first two outings for the yard, winning a maiden at Limerick and a handicap at Cork by a cumulative distance of seven and a half lengths, and she produced an even better performance in defeat last time. Pearls Galore finished runner-up in a Group 3 at Gowran Park, but she was only beaten half a length by Champers Elysees, who went on to win a Group 1 on her next start. That is the best form on offer here and she should be difficult to beat.

No. 12 (11) Pearls Galore (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Laura Bullion - 18:30 Dundalk

Laura Bullion has been busy over the summer mixing between the Flat and jumps, but she is holding her form well and was a creditable second over this course and distance on Wednesday. Laura Bullion found only a well-backed, unexposed rival from an in-form yard too strong on Wednesday, and she looks to have an excellent chance from a 3 lb lower mark, with top apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle again in the saddle. She is now 5 lb below her last winning mark on the Flat, a victory that was achieved over this course and distance last year.

No. 4 (17) Laura Bullion (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 61

Happaugue - 19:00 Dundalk

Happaugue showed improved form when stepped up in trip earlier in the year, winning a couple of handicaps over course and distance in convincing style. Happaugue wasn't disgraced on his only subsequent attempt on turf, finishing fifth at Fairyhouse, but he is clearly suited by this Polytrack surface and could have more to offer back at Dundalk. He still appears to be on a fair mark and is relatively unexposed under these conditions.