- Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland
- Jockey: William James Lee
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday...
"...that is the best form on offer here and she should be difficult to beat..."
Timeform on Pearls Galore
This looks like an excellent opportunity for Pearls Galore, who has quickly shown herself to be a smart filly since joining Paddy Twomey from France. Pearls Galore was an impressive winner on her first two outings for the yard, winning a maiden at Limerick and a handicap at Cork by a cumulative distance of seven and a half lengths, and she produced an even better performance in defeat last time. Pearls Galore finished runner-up in a Group 3 at Gowran Park, but she was only beaten half a length by Champers Elysees, who went on to win a Group 1 on her next start. That is the best form on offer here and she should be difficult to beat.
Laura Bullion has been busy over the summer mixing between the Flat and jumps, but she is holding her form well and was a creditable second over this course and distance on Wednesday. Laura Bullion found only a well-backed, unexposed rival from an in-form yard too strong on Wednesday, and she looks to have an excellent chance from a 3 lb lower mark, with top apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle again in the saddle. She is now 5 lb below her last winning mark on the Flat, a victory that was achieved over this course and distance last year.
Happaugue showed improved form when stepped up in trip earlier in the year, winning a couple of handicaps over course and distance in convincing style. Happaugue wasn't disgraced on his only subsequent attempt on turf, finishing fifth at Fairyhouse, but he is clearly suited by this Polytrack surface and could have more to offer back at Dundalk. He still appears to be on a fair mark and is relatively unexposed under these conditions.
Smart Stat
Pearls Galore - 17:30 Dundalk
£26.49 - Paddy Twomey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
Recommended bets
Pearls Galore - 17:30 Dundalk
Laura Bullion - 18:30 Dundalk
Happaugue - 19:00 Dundalk
Dund 13th Nov (1m Listed)Show Hide
Friday 13 November, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pearls Galore
|Ummalnar
|Surrounding
|Pretty In Grey
|A New Dawn
|Crotchet
|Apricot Moon
|Sh Boom
|One Last Look
|Auxilia
|Sagrada Familia
|Menagerie
|Memyselfandmoi
|Harriets Force
Dund 13th Nov (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 13 November, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Laura Bullion
|Royal Admiral
|Wild Shot
|Bare With Me
|Magi Gal
|Isaiah
|Aunty Audrey
|Miss Dancealot
|Alnahar
|Papal Parade
|Wisaka
|Cape Agulhas
|Effernock Dieubon
|Lopito
Dund 13th Nov (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 13 November, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Happaugue
|Romann
|Clifftop
|Airlift
|Throwaway Line
|Turf Range
|Getgo
|Roman Warrior
|Odd Venture
|Sun And Scent
|Weardiditallgorong
|Star of Lombardy
|Just Brilliant
|Ms Thompson