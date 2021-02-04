- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: Mr J. C. Gainford
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Down Royal on Thursday...
"...looked set to score before blundering at the final flight..."
Timeform on Clondaw Secret
Clondaw Secret - 14:25 Down Royal
This is an interesting contest, featuring four horses with the Timeform 'p'attached to their rating, indicating that they are likely to do better. Clondaw Secret is one such likely improver and he gets the vote having shaped better than the result would suggest at Limerick in December. Clondaw Secret, a winner on his debut over hurdles at Navan, went like the best horse at the weights at Limerick and looked set to score before blundering at the final flight. He remains with potential and can bounce back to winning ways for Gordon Elliott.
Itsalongroad - 15:00 Down Royal
Itsalongroad has taken well to chasing and has scored on two of his three starts over fences, including last time at Tramore on New Year's Day. Itsalongroad impressed with how he jumped on that occasion and only had to be kept up to his work after asserting between the final two fences. He is entitled to be right in the mix if replicating that form, while he could yet have more to offer in this sphere.
Envol Pierji - 16:05 Down Royal
Envol Pierji has yet to meet expectations since being sent chasing, but he caught the eye when finishing third in a handicap over two miles and five furlongs at Fairyhouse last time and is going to be dangerous if building on that promising performance. Envol Pierji kept on strongly from the rear at Fairyhouse, leaving the impression that he could have finished closer had things unfolded differently, and the step back up to three miles is a positive based on that effort.
Smart Stat
Champagne Sparkles - 16:35 Down Royal
21% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate at Down Royal since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Clondaw Secret - 14:25 Down Royal
Itsalongroad - 15:00 Down Royal
Envol Pierji - 16:05 Down Royal
