- Trainer: Neil King
- Jockey: Lilly Pinchin
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 4lbs
- OR: 120
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Doncaster on Thursday.
"...he remains with scope for improvement..."
Timeform on Quick Draw
Onemorefortheroad - 14:45 Doncaster
Several of these have more to offer, not least Onemorefortheroad, who made a mockery of his opening mark when bolting up by 11 lengths at Huntingdon this month. He was well suited by the strong pace that race was run at, racing prominently before making good headway on the home turn, and quickly drew clear in the straight. The manner of that success suggests he is well-in turned out under a 7 lb penalty and he should be able to follow up.
Quick Draw shaped with promise in bumpers last season, but he is bred to make a hurdler, and showed ability when finishing runner-up on his debut in that sphere at Uttoxeter in September. He failed to progress immediately for that experience when only third at Carlisle in October, but conditions were testing that day so it is worth not judging him too harshly. Quick Draw has been freshened up since and is of interest making a quick switch to handicaps and stepping up to three miles for the first time. A sounder surface should also be in his favour and he remains with scope for improvement.
Imperial Hope - 17:05 Doncaster
Imperial Hope cost £60,000 on the back of a success on his sole start in Irish points, and has been found a good opening switched to Rules for a yard that do well in this sphere, so a chance is taken on him to maintain his unbeaten record at the likely expense of King Ferdinand, who shaped well in a stronger race on debut.
Smart Stat
Imperial Hope - 17:05 Doncaster
£20.50 - Oliver Sherwood's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants
Recommended bets
Doncaster 18th Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 18 March, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Onemorefortheroad
|Kloud Gate
|Billy Ray
|Midnight Glance
|Just Call Me Al
|Hunting Percival
|Duc De Bourbon
|Your Band
|Raven Court
|Fricka
Doncaster 18th Mar (3m Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 18 March, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Butlers Brief
|Quick Draw
|Aquila Sky
|Whiskey Lullaby
|Kozier
|Everything For You
|Devour
|Emphatic Qualm
Doncaster 18th Mar (2m Stks NHF)Show Hide
Thursday 18 March, 5.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|King Ferdinand
|Presenting Pete
|Toutatis
|Imperial Hope
|Agent Saonois
|Kasaba Bay
|Idle Speculation
|Crawford
|Gaolbreaker