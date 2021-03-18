Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Thursday

Onemorefortheroad - 14:45 Doncaster

Several of these have more to offer, not least Onemorefortheroad, who made a mockery of his opening mark when bolting up by 11 lengths at Huntingdon this month. He was well suited by the strong pace that race was run at, racing prominently before making good headway on the home turn, and quickly drew clear in the straight. The manner of that success suggests he is well-in turned out under a 7 lb penalty and he should be able to follow up.

No. 1 Onemorefortheroad SBK 15/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 4lbs

OR: 120

Quick Draw - 15:20 Doncaster

Quick Draw shaped with promise in bumpers last season, but he is bred to make a hurdler, and showed ability when finishing runner-up on his debut in that sphere at Uttoxeter in September. He failed to progress immediately for that experience when only third at Carlisle in October, but conditions were testing that day so it is worth not judging him too harshly. Quick Draw has been freshened up since and is of interest making a quick switch to handicaps and stepping up to three miles for the first time. A sounder surface should also be in his favour and he remains with scope for improvement.

No. 2 Quick Draw (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 117

Imperial Hope - 17:05 Doncaster

Imperial Hope cost £60,000 on the back of a success on his sole start in Irish points, and has been found a good opening switched to Rules for a yard that do well in this sphere, so a chance is taken on him to maintain his unbeaten record at the likely expense of King Ferdinand, who shaped well in a stronger race on debut.

No. 5 Imperial Hope (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -



