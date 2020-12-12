Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday

Billingsley - 12:20 Doncaster

Billingsley really excelled over fences last season, getting off the mark at the second attempt in a Hereford novice, impressing with his jumping on that occasion, before following up with victories at Haydock and Newbury. A 7 lb rise seems fair, and with improvement anticipated, he is expected to be bang there on his reappearance.

No. 2 Billingsley (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 1000 Trainer: Alastair Ralph

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 136

Wild Max - 12:55 Doncaster

Wild Max was travelling well when hampered two out on his return to action at Cheltenham in October, ultimately having to settle for fourth, but he confirmed the promise of that effort when regaining the winning thread at Huntingdon last month, impressing with the way he travelled through the race, whilst leaving the impression that he's further ahead of his mark than the winning distance of a neck might suggest. A 6 lb rise shouldn't be enough to stop him going in again.

No. 2 Wild Max (Ger) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Mr Angus Cheleda

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 138

Ofalltheginjoints - 14:05 Doncaster

Ofalltheginjoint couldn't really have shaped much better in defeat on his first attempt over fences at Aintree in October, looking a class apart for a long way, and he confirmed the considerable promise of that effort when scoring at Exeter last month, justifying strong support to land a decent prize, never at any stage looking troubled. He is set to go on to better things as a chaser and this looks a good opportunity for him to bag his first race at graded level.