- Trainer: Alastair Ralph
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 136
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday...
"He is set to go on to better things as a chaser..."
Timeform on Ofalltheginjoints
Billingsley - 12:20 Doncaster
Billingsley really excelled over fences last season, getting off the mark at the second attempt in a Hereford novice, impressing with his jumping on that occasion, before following up with victories at Haydock and Newbury. A 7 lb rise seems fair, and with improvement anticipated, he is expected to be bang there on his reappearance.
Wild Max - 12:55 Doncaster
Wild Max was travelling well when hampered two out on his return to action at Cheltenham in October, ultimately having to settle for fourth, but he confirmed the promise of that effort when regaining the winning thread at Huntingdon last month, impressing with the way he travelled through the race, whilst leaving the impression that he's further ahead of his mark than the winning distance of a neck might suggest. A 6 lb rise shouldn't be enough to stop him going in again.
Ofalltheginjoints - 14:05 Doncaster
Ofalltheginjoint couldn't really have shaped much better in defeat on his first attempt over fences at Aintree in October, looking a class apart for a long way, and he confirmed the considerable promise of that effort when scoring at Exeter last month, justifying strong support to land a decent prize, never at any stage looking troubled. He is set to go on to better things as a chaser and this looks a good opportunity for him to bag his first race at graded level.
Smart Stats
WILD MAX - 12:55 Doncaster
27% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f
24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate in early season
Recommended bets
Billingsley - 12:20 Doncaster
Wild Max - 12:55 Doncaster
Ofalltheginjoints - 14:05 Doncaster
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.