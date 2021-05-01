Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday

Bomb Proof - 17:00 Doncaster

Bomb Proof failed to progress after making a winning stable debut for James Fanshawe on his reappearance at Beverley last season, but the handicapper has given him a chance and he can take advantage of a falling mark. Bomb Proof wasn't disgraced when finishing in mid-division at Redcar last month and, entitled to come on for that outing, he is not one to give up on.

No. 3 (7) Bomb Proof (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 87

Edraak - 18:35 Doncaster

Edraak hasn't had much racing for a five-year-old and his emphatic success at Windsor last time shows that he is a horse still on the up. Edraak capitalised on a lower turf mark at Windsor, showing that he is just as effective on turf as on the all-weather, and he scored with plenty in hand. He has gone up 9 lb but still looks ahead of his mark and should prove difficult to beat.

No. 6 (5) Edraak (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 94

Coupe de Champagne - 20:10 Doncaster

Coupe de Champagne has enjoyed a productive start to the year and has won three of her five starts in 2021. She put up her best performance yet when successful at Kempton last month, relishing the step up to a mile and a half. She is a tough, straightforward three-year-old who will continue to give a good account, and she can make the most of the handy weight-for-age allowance.