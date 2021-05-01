- Trainer: James Fanshawe
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday
Timeform highlight three bets at Doncaster on Saturday evening.
"...she is a tough, straightforward three-year-old..."
Timeform on Coupe de Champagne
Bomb Proof failed to progress after making a winning stable debut for James Fanshawe on his reappearance at Beverley last season, but the handicapper has given him a chance and he can take advantage of a falling mark. Bomb Proof wasn't disgraced when finishing in mid-division at Redcar last month and, entitled to come on for that outing, he is not one to give up on.
Edraak hasn't had much racing for a five-year-old and his emphatic success at Windsor last time shows that he is a horse still on the up. Edraak capitalised on a lower turf mark at Windsor, showing that he is just as effective on turf as on the all-weather, and he scored with plenty in hand. He has gone up 9 lb but still looks ahead of his mark and should prove difficult to beat.
Coupe de Champagne - 20:10 Doncaster
Coupe de Champagne has enjoyed a productive start to the year and has won three of her five starts in 2021. She put up her best performance yet when successful at Kempton last month, relishing the step up to a mile and a half. She is a tough, straightforward three-year-old who will continue to give a good account, and she can make the most of the handy weight-for-age allowance.
Smart Stat
Aerion Power - 18:05 Doncaster
2 - Sir Michael Stoute's number of winners in the past eight runnings
Recommended bets
