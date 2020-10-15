Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Thursday

Make A Challenge - 13:35 Curragh

Make A Challenge has to concede weight all round, but he is very effective at this level, winning four times in listed company already this year, while also running with credit in pattern company. He was undone by the draw in Group 1s on his last two starts, but is strongly fancied to resume winning ways now back down in class.

No. 1 (9) Make A Challenge (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: James J. Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

Midnight Fire - 14:05 Curragh

Midnight Fire has progressed in each start so far, opening his account at the fourth attempt in a course and distance maiden last time. He stayed on well on that occasion to get up just in the nick of time, and an opening mark of 74 could well underestimate him with the prospect of more to come.

No. 4 (2) Midnight Fire (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Edward P. Harty, Ireland

Jockey: M. A. Gallagher

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 74

Fil The Power - 15:50 Curragh

Fil The Power has improved the last twice, finding just one rival too good on each occasion, unlucky to bump into an above-average recruit who was successful in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse last time. The improvement has come since Fil The Power was fitted with blinkers, and this further step up in trip could unlock more progress.