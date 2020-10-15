To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Thursday

Curragh
There is Flat action at the Curragh on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at the Curragh on Thursday...

"...this further step up in trip could unlock more progress..."

Timeform on Fil The Power

Make A Challenge - 13:35 Curragh

Make A Challenge has to concede weight all round, but he is very effective at this level, winning four times in listed company already this year, while also running with credit in pattern company. He was undone by the draw in Group 1s on his last two starts, but is strongly fancied to resume winning ways now back down in class.

Midnight Fire - 14:05 Curragh

Midnight Fire has progressed in each start so far, opening his account at the fourth attempt in a course and distance maiden last time. He stayed on well on that occasion to get up just in the nick of time, and an opening mark of 74 could well underestimate him with the prospect of more to come.

Fil The Power - 15:50 Curragh

Fil The Power has improved the last twice, finding just one rival too good on each occasion, unlucky to bump into an above-average recruit who was successful in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse last time. The improvement has come since Fil The Power was fitted with blinkers, and this further step up in trip could unlock more progress.

Smart Stat

Shoot The Breeze - 13:00 Curragh

116 - The number of KODIAC's progeny that have won on flat debut

Recommended bets

Download the free Timeform horse racing app

Curr 15th Oct (6f Listed)

Thursday 15 October, 1.35pm

Make A Challenge
Lustown Baba
Romantic Proposal
Southern Horse
Could Be King
Downforce
Son of Rest
Miacomet
Summer Sands
Schroders Mistake
Arabeska
Curr 15th Oct (6f Hcap)

Thursday 15 October, 2.05pm

Midnight Fire
Noirvento
Hell Left Loose
Fugacious
Enter The Red
Glow Worm
Pretty Boy Floyd
Limit Long
Kodiqueen
Whatharm
Sydney Blues
Musical Rue
Zephron
Sors
No Show
Chocquinto
Salt Whistle Bay
Well Suited
Curr 15th Oct (1m4f Mdn)

Thursday 15 October, 3.50pm

Fil The Power
Delta Dawn
Flor De La Luna
Caldwell
Victory March
Pike County
Greek Gladiator
Masterdream
Crescent Lake
Leylak
Hook Head
Zanavi
Never Mistabeat
Lady Tasmania
Romantic Victory
Nathaniels Dream
Gold Coast
