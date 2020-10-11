Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday

Beckwith Place - 13:40 Curragh

Beckwith Place ran well to finish runner-up over this course and distance in August, staying on to get within a head of the winner, and he arguably produced a career-best effort to fill the same spot here over five furlongs last month, deserving extra credit for coming from further back than the winner on the opposite side of the track. He is clearly in fine form and has to be taken seriously from just 2 lb higher than last time.

No. 12 (13) Beckwith Place (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Tracey Collins, Ireland

Jockey: N. G. McCullagh

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 79

Lipizzaner - 14:10 Curragh

Lipizzaner was given a break after finishing fourth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but he made a winning return at Navan last month, barely needing to improve to get off the mark. He then ran about as well as could have been expected when sixth in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket last time, but he is dropped back to a more realistic level here, and this looks a good opportunity.

No. 3 (3) Lipizzaner (Usa) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: P. B. Beggy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Up With The Play - 16:40 Curragh

Up With The Play hardly shaped like a winner in waiting on his first three outings, but he showed improved form to finish fourth in a Gowran Park maiden last month, catching the eye with the good headway he made in the straight. There should be more to come from this lightly-raced three-year-old, who has been given a fair opening mark for his handicap debut and will benefit from having talented apprentice Luke McAteer in the saddle.