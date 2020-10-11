- Trainer: Tracey Collins, Ireland
- Jockey: N. G. McCullagh
- Age: 5
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: 79
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday
Timeform provide the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday...
"There should be more to come from this lightly-raced three-year-old..."
Timeform on Up With The Play
Beckwith Place - 13:40 Curragh
Beckwith Place ran well to finish runner-up over this course and distance in August, staying on to get within a head of the winner, and he arguably produced a career-best effort to fill the same spot here over five furlongs last month, deserving extra credit for coming from further back than the winner on the opposite side of the track. He is clearly in fine form and has to be taken seriously from just 2 lb higher than last time.
Lipizzaner was given a break after finishing fourth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but he made a winning return at Navan last month, barely needing to improve to get off the mark. He then ran about as well as could have been expected when sixth in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket last time, but he is dropped back to a more realistic level here, and this looks a good opportunity.
Up With The Play - 16:40 Curragh
Up With The Play hardly shaped like a winner in waiting on his first three outings, but he showed improved form to finish fourth in a Gowran Park maiden last month, catching the eye with the good headway he made in the straight. There should be more to come from this lightly-raced three-year-old, who has been given a fair opening mark for his handicap debut and will benefit from having talented apprentice Luke McAteer in the saddle.
Smart Stat
LIPIZZANER - 14:10 Curragh
4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Beckwith Place - 13:40 Curragh
Lipizzaner - 14:10 Curragh
Up With The Play - 16:40 Curragh
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app
Curr 11th Oct (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 11 October, 1.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Beckwith Place
|Rough Diamond
|Lustown Baba
|Miacomet
|Silver Service
|Blairmayne
|Castletownshend
|Not Now Zeb
|Lil Grey
|Silver Spear
|Spanish Tenor
|Time Stands Still
|Arcanears
|Royal Canford
|Wonder Elzaam
Curr 11th Oct (6f Grp 3)Show Hide
Sunday 11 October, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lipizzaner
|Preamble
|A Case Of You
|Lady Princess
|New Treasure
|New Emerald Bay
|Miramis
|Dense Star
|Giuliana
|Tar Heel
Curr 11th Oct (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 11 October, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Overheer
|Up With The Play
|Lady Savanah
|Excuzio Joe
|Darkened
|Eastern Racer
|Aussie Valentine
|Phoenix Open
|Hisnameis Mrdevitt
|Takeachancejimmy
|Extensio
|Popsicle