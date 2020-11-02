Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Curragh on Monday

Joan Of Arc - 12:30 Curragh

Plenty of the newcomers in this race make appeal, but it is hard to look past the Aidan O'Brien-trained Joan Of Arc, who commands plenty of respect on her debut. The Galileo filly is a sister to several winners, including the high-class Gleneagles, winner of the British and Irish 2000 Guineas, and with the O'Brien yard enjoying a good end to the season, Joan of Arc gets the vote to open her account at the first time of asking.

No. 7 (16) Joan Of Arc (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Baseman - 13:00 Curragh

Baseman made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Tipperary in September - a Kingman colt whose dam, as well as being a winner herself, was a sister to the very smart Famous Name - and he shaped very well first time up, inexperience just costing him in the end. He sets the standard in this contest and is sure to progress and win more races.

No. 2 (17) Baseman SBK 11/8 EXC 2.36 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Rough Diamond - 13:30 Curragh

Rough Diamond made his belated racecourse debut at this venue in August, and after making plenty of appeal on pedigree, he duly made his first appearance a successful one, staying on to lead in the final 50 yards and winning fairly decisively in the end. He couldn't quite match that form on his handicap debut here last time, but he lost little caste in defeat, coming home at the head of the chasing pack behind the runaway winner. He is still lightly raced, and with Edward Lynam's yard hitting a bit of a purple patch of late, Rough Diamond gets the vote to resume winning ways.