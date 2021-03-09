Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Tuesday

Boghlone Honey - 15:30 Clonmel

Boghlone Honey took a step forward when finishing runner-up at Gowran in January, seeming to be well suited by the drop back to two miles, and that form is working out well with the winner running well in defeat since and the fourth winning next time. There is a distinct possibility of even better to come from this lightly-raced six-year-old and she looks the way to go. Nell's Well also found just one too good last time and she is greatly respected.

No. 4 Boghlone Honey (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Liam P. Cusack, Ireland

Jockey: Richard Deegan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 95

Priory Park - 16:00 Clonmel

Priory Park shaped well on his debut over hurdles when finishing third at Cork in December, doing best of those who were ridden off the pace without being knocked about. He didn't build on that promise right away when beaten a similar distance at Fairyhouse last month, but he remains open to improvement, and has been found a weak event here. New Society rates an obvious danger after his Punchestown third last week.

No. 9 Priory Park (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: E. J. O'Grady, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Westy Fox - 16:30 Clonmel

Westy Fox improved again when second in a big-field handicap at Navan 16 days ago, left with too much to do and doing well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances. This looks competitive, but he is open to further progress given he has few miles on the clock, and gets the nod with that in mind. Damut was a solid third off this mark at Thurles recently and looks the main danger.