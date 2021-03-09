- Trainer: Liam P. Cusack, Ireland
- Jockey: Richard Deegan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 95
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Clonmel on Tuesday...
"...remains open to improvement, and has been found a weak event here..."
Timeform on Priory Park
Boghlone Honey - 15:30 Clonmel
Boghlone Honey took a step forward when finishing runner-up at Gowran in January, seeming to be well suited by the drop back to two miles, and that form is working out well with the winner running well in defeat since and the fourth winning next time. There is a distinct possibility of even better to come from this lightly-raced six-year-old and she looks the way to go. Nell's Well also found just one too good last time and she is greatly respected.
Priory Park shaped well on his debut over hurdles when finishing third at Cork in December, doing best of those who were ridden off the pace without being knocked about. He didn't build on that promise right away when beaten a similar distance at Fairyhouse last month, but he remains open to improvement, and has been found a weak event here. New Society rates an obvious danger after his Punchestown third last week.
Westy Fox improved again when second in a big-field handicap at Navan 16 days ago, left with too much to do and doing well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances. This looks competitive, but he is open to further progress given he has few miles on the clock, and gets the nod with that in mind. Damut was a solid third off this mark at Thurles recently and looks the main danger.
Smart Stat
Ministers Hill - 17:30 Clonmel
32% - Mr P. W. Mullins's strike rate when riding in a bumper as their only ride on the card
Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Boghlone Honey - 15:30 Clonmel
Priory Park - 16:00 Clonmel
Westy Fox - 16:30 Clonmel
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Clonmel 9th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 March, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nells Well
|Quarry Lil
|Knockraha Katie
|Lars Lass
|Irregularheartbeat
|Montys Mission
|Blossoming Forth
|Inaghs Gift
|Joeswayornoway
|Tipperary Dexter
|Glorious Singer
|Maria Francesca
|Robin Des Ruby
|Shadows Return
Clonmel 9th Mar (2m3f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 March, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Priory Park
|Runrized
|Cregane Ned
|New Society
|Sir Jack West
|Waldo
|Bavarian Girl
|God Help Us
|Dromleigh
|Cloudy Wednesday
|Mr Palm
|Sunshine Beach
|Florida Gold
|Victory Sign
Clonmel 9th Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 March, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Westy Fox
|Hilltop Supreme
|Crack On Corrie
|Damut
|Quarry Girl
|Montys Meadow
|Doldido
|Klickity Klopp
|Added Bonus