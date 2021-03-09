To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Tuesday

Boghlone Honey - 15:30 Clonmel

Boghlone Honey took a step forward when finishing runner-up at Gowran in January, seeming to be well suited by the drop back to two miles, and that form is working out well with the winner running well in defeat since and the fourth winning next time. There is a distinct possibility of even better to come from this lightly-raced six-year-old and she looks the way to go. Nell's Well also found just one too good last time and she is greatly respected.

Priory Park - 16:00 Clonmel

Priory Park shaped well on his debut over hurdles when finishing third at Cork in December, doing best of those who were ridden off the pace without being knocked about. He didn't build on that promise right away when beaten a similar distance at Fairyhouse last month, but he remains open to improvement, and has been found a weak event here. New Society rates an obvious danger after his Punchestown third last week.

Westy Fox - 16:30 Clonmel

Westy Fox improved again when second in a big-field handicap at Navan 16 days ago, left with too much to do and doing well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances. This looks competitive, but he is open to further progress given he has few miles on the clock, and gets the nod with that in mind. Damut was a solid third off this mark at Thurles recently and looks the main danger.

Smart Stat

Ministers Hill - 17:30 Clonmel

32% - Mr P. W. Mullins's strike rate when riding in a bumper as their only ride on the card

Recommended bets

Boghlone Honey - 15:30 Clonmel
Priory Park - 16:00 Clonmel
Westy Fox - 16:30 Clonmel

