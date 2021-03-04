To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday

Horses after fence
Timeform provide three bets from Clonmel on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Clonmel on Thursday...

"...may have been brought along with handicaps in mind..."

Timeform on Buttons And Bows

Hazran - 14:55 Clonmel

Hazran was in the process of showing improved form when coming down at the third-last on his debut over fences at Thurles last month, looking the biggest threat to the winner at the time and, with improvement expected, he gets the marginal vote over Desire de Joie, whose fourth at Fairyhouse last time represents the best piece of form on show.

Buttons And Bows - 16:05 Clonmel

Buttons And Bows showed an aptitude for fences when making her debut in this sphere at Limerick in December, but has failed to build on the promise in two starts since. She has started at big prices the last twice, though, so may have been brought along with handicaps in mind. Based on her hurdles form, she looks on an attractive mark, and expect her to be much more competitive today.

Marshalled - 16:35 Clonmel

This doesn't look a deep handicap, and Marshalled produced his best effort to date over fences when finishing third off this mark at Navan last time. He may have finished a little bit closer, too, had he not made a mistake at the second-last. Marshalled remains unexposed over fences and looks the one to side with here.

Smart Stat

Ice Cool - 15:30 Clonmel

£20.00 - V. T. O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Recommended bets

Hazran - 14:55 Clonmel
Buttons And Bows - 16:05 Clonmel
Marshalled - 16:35 Clonmel

Bet slip

Close

