- Trainer: Edward Cawley, Ireland
- Jockey: B. J. Cooper
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: 111
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday...
"...capable of better still and should be up to defying his current mark."
Timeform on No Grey Area's
Golden Jewel looked rusty when finishing sixth at Punchestown on his return to action in October, but he showed the benefit of that outing when second at Down Royal last time, looking a lot sharper as he chased home a big improver. He has been threatening to come good for a while now, and he looks to be on a tempting mark now returned to chasing.
No Grey Area's - 14:00 Clonmel
No Grey Area's ran to only a modest level making his Flat debut at Thurles in October, but it at least served as a pipe-opener for him as he looked much sharper subsequently, finishing second at this course 35 days ago. He was well backed ahead of his handicap hurdle debut, and he duly showed improved form, doing well to come from so far back. He is capable of better still and should be up to defying his current mark.
Burrows Saint returns to action here, and he has come in for plenty of support in the betting, but this should be little more than a pipe-opener for last year's Irish Grand National winner, readying him for a crack at the British version race, so it could be worth siding with his stablemate Scarpeta, who is well suited to this sort of test. A classy hurdler on his day, Scarpeta won this race two years ago, and though he missed last season, it would be no surprise to see him go well on his return to action.
Smart Stat
GOLDEN JEWEL - 13:00 Clonmel
43% - B. J. Cooper's strike rate on chase favourites
Recommended bets
Golden Jewel - 13:00 Clonmel
No Grey Area's - 14:00 Clonmel
Scarpeta - 14:30 Clonmel
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Clon 3rd Dec (2m2f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 3 December, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Golden Jewel
|Notice To Close
|Mister Fogpatches
|Cluan Dara
|Great Khan
|Convara
|Brex Drago
Clon 3rd Dec (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 3 December, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Klassy Kay
|No Grey Areas
|Chalky White
|Resurrected Duke
|Winston Wolfe
|Colonel Lesley
|Pottlerath
|Mr Manhattan
|Aunty Audrey
|Fleurys Fort
|Secret Cargo
|Gray Duke
|So Kind
|Dasmyhoss
|Trans Wood
|Matties Mountain
|Fighting Fit
Clon 3rd Dec (3m Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 3 December, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Burrows Saint
|Scarpeta
|Mary Frances
|Dallas Des Pictons
|Great Trango
|Carrigeen Lactuca