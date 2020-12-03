Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday

Golden Jewel - 13:00 Clonmel

Golden Jewel looked rusty when finishing sixth at Punchestown on his return to action in October, but he showed the benefit of that outing when second at Down Royal last time, looking a lot sharper as he chased home a big improver. He has been threatening to come good for a while now, and he looks to be on a tempting mark now returned to chasing.

No. 8 Golden Jewel (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Edward Cawley, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 111

No Grey Area's - 14:00 Clonmel

No Grey Area's ran to only a modest level making his Flat debut at Thurles in October, but it at least served as a pipe-opener for him as he looked much sharper subsequently, finishing second at this course 35 days ago. He was well backed ahead of his handicap hurdle debut, and he duly showed improved form, doing well to come from so far back. He is capable of better still and should be up to defying his current mark.

No. 5 No Grey Area's (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Martin Hassett, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. A. King

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 100

Scarpeta - 14:30 Clonmel

Burrows Saint returns to action here, and he has come in for plenty of support in the betting, but this should be little more than a pipe-opener for last year's Irish Grand National winner, readying him for a crack at the British version race, so it could be worth siding with his stablemate Scarpeta, who is well suited to this sort of test. A classy hurdler on his day, Scarpeta won this race two years ago, and though he missed last season, it would be no surprise to see him go well on his return to action.