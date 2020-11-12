To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Clonmel on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Clonmel on Thursday...

"...made an encouraging start under Rules when second in a bumper at Downpatrick last month..."

Timeform on Corran Cross

Power of Pause - 13:15 Clonmel

Power of Pause was fairly useful in bumpers and makes plenty of appeal here on hurdling debut. Those with previous experience over obstacles don't set the bar all that high in this maiden, and Power of Pause's background (won his sole start in points) suggests he can take his form to another level in this sphere, representing the Willie Mullins yard that has an impressive 44% strike rate at Clonmel since the start of the 2015/16 season.

Cilaos Emery - 15:00 Clonmel

Cilaos Emery was an early faller when last seen over fences in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown, but he has proved himself to be a top-class chaser on his day, notably winning his first two starts of last season in the Poplar Square Chase at Naas and Hilly Way Chase at Cork. He reaffirmed his class when fourth in the Champion Hurdle on his final 2019/20 start, and this looks a good opportunity for him to make a successful return over the larger obstacles, very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Corran Cross - 16:05 Clonmel

Corran Cross won his sole outing in points and made an encouraging start under Rules when second in a bumper at Downpatrick last month, proving no match for the winner but pulling clear of the rest. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, he is fancied to see off the newcomer Jungle Boogie to open his account at the second attempt.


Smart Stat

CORRAN CROSS - 16:05 Clonmel
2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 3 runnings

Recommended bets

Power of Pause – 13:15 Clonmel
Cilaos Emery - 15:00 Clonmel
Corran Cross - 16:05 Clonmel

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

