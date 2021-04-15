To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cheltenham on Thursday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Cheltenham on Thursday.

"...won this very race two years ago and has won again over course and distance in the meantime..."

Timeform on Northern Beau

The Glancing Queen - 13:30 Cheltenham

The Glancing Queen wasn't seen to best effect when fifth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Festival, meeting trouble on the home turn and doing well under the circumstances to finish where she did. That form is already working out well, so The Glancing Queen is fancied to take advantage of the drop in grade here to bring up her third win of the season, representing the Alan King yard which won this race with Katie Too in 2016.

Regarding Ruth - 14:40 Cheltenham

Regarding Ruth showed improved form to resume winning ways at Newbury last month, easily defying a BHA mark of 120. Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, she was produced to lead three out and gradually drew clear to land the spoils by five and a half lengths. This will be tougher now stepping up in grade from an 8 lb higher mark, but she is clearly going the right way and seems sure to mount a bold follow-up bid for Lucy Wadham, whose string continues in good nick with 67% of horses running to form.

Northern Beau - 16:25 Cheltenham

Northern Beau won this very race two years ago and has won again over course and distance in the meantime. She shaped better than the distance beaten suggests over a much longer trip at Haydock last time and will be suited by the drop back to two miles. Usually a front runner, Northern Beau wouldn't be winning out of turn after several placed efforts over both hurdles and fences this season and should make her presence felt here with the usual blinkers reapplied.

Smart Stat

WIN MY WINGS - 15:15 Cheltenham
22% - Christian Williams' strike rate in spring

Recommended bets

Back The Glancing Queen @1.824/5 in the 13:30 at Cheltenham
Back Regarding Ruth @5.24/1 in the 14:40 at Cheltenham
Back Northern Beau @4.216/5 in the 16:25 at Cheltenham

Cheltenham 15th Apr (2m4f Listed Mares Nov Hrd)

Thursday 15 April, 1.30pm

Back Lay
Martello Sky
Go Millie Go
Sandymount Rose
Will Victory
Lost In Montmartre
Cheltenham 15th Apr (2m4f Listed Mares Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 15 April, 2.40pm

Back Lay
Eglantine Du Seuil
Regarding Ruth
Bourbon Beauty
Bannixtown Glory
Irish Roe
Yeavering Belle
The Bay Birch
Another Theatre
Shesasupermack
Our Dots Baby
Cheltenham 15th Apr (2m Mares Hcap Chs)

Thursday 15 April, 4.25pm

Back Lay
Cut The Mustard
Northern Beau
Miss Amelia
Vienna Court
Little Light
Sacre Coeur
