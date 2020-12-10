To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

All-weather
Timeform bring you three to back at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday...

"...he remains of plenty interest racing from the same mark..."

Timeform on Invincible Larne

Sabousi - 16:00 Chelmsford

Sabousi started at 14/1 on his debut at Kempton last month, but showed plenty to work on, beaten a length in third. That race wasn't run at much of a pace which probably didn't suit Sabousi, who will come into his own over middle distances next year. The step up to a mile will be very much in his favour now and he hails from a yard whose two-year-olds tend to improve plenty for their debut run.

Invincible Larne - 18:30 Chelmsford

Invincible Larne was strong in the betting and produced a career-best effort when winning over course and distance last month and wasn't seen to best effect back here over five furlongs last time. He would have surely gone close again granted luck in-running, making good headway when having no room to extend around a furlong from home. The return to six furlongs will suit now and he remains of plenty interest racing from the same mark.

Scofflaw - 19:30 Chelmsford

Scofflaw hasn't won for over a year - which came in a claimer at Wolverhampton - but he has fallen 24 lb in the weights since his next start in a handicap and left the impression he was ready to strike again when finishing third over course and distance last time. This looks an easier assignment now and he has a good claimer taking 3 lb off, so he is fancied to resume winning ways.

Smart Stat

Sabousi - 16:00 Chelmsford

24% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Sabousi - 16:00 Chelmsford
Invincible Larne - 18:30 Chelmsford
Scofflaw - 19:30 Chelmsford

ChelmC 10th Dec (1m Nov Stks)

Thursday 10 December, 4.00pm

Sabousi
Top Table
Glide Down
Coldstream
Empirestateofmind
ChelmC 10th Dec (6f Hcap)

Thursday 10 December, 6.30pm

Nigel Nott
Invincible Larne
Diamond Dougal
Split Down South
Gamgoom
ChelmC 10th Dec (1m2f Hcap)

Thursday 10 December, 7.30pm

Scofflaw
Tebay
Essgee Nics
Famous Dynasty
Nightswimming
Ross Dream
Kerrera
Mr Sundowner
Colliene Do Rois
Mrs Tiffen
