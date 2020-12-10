- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Richard Kingscote
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday...
"...he remains of plenty interest racing from the same mark..."
Timeform on Invincible Larne
Sabousi started at 14/1 on his debut at Kempton last month, but showed plenty to work on, beaten a length in third. That race wasn't run at much of a pace which probably didn't suit Sabousi, who will come into his own over middle distances next year. The step up to a mile will be very much in his favour now and he hails from a yard whose two-year-olds tend to improve plenty for their debut run.
Invincible Larne - 18:30 Chelmsford
Invincible Larne was strong in the betting and produced a career-best effort when winning over course and distance last month and wasn't seen to best effect back here over five furlongs last time. He would have surely gone close again granted luck in-running, making good headway when having no room to extend around a furlong from home. The return to six furlongs will suit now and he remains of plenty interest racing from the same mark.
Scofflaw hasn't won for over a year - which came in a claimer at Wolverhampton - but he has fallen 24 lb in the weights since his next start in a handicap and left the impression he was ready to strike again when finishing third over course and distance last time. This looks an easier assignment now and he has a good claimer taking 3 lb off, so he is fancied to resume winning ways.
Smart Stat
Sabousi - 16:00 Chelmsford
24% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Sabousi - 16:00 Chelmsford
Invincible Larne - 18:30 Chelmsford
Scofflaw - 19:30 Chelmsford
ChelmC 10th Dec (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 10 December, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sabousi
|Top Table
|Glide Down
|Coldstream
|Empirestateofmind
ChelmC 10th Dec (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 10 December, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nigel Nott
|Invincible Larne
|Diamond Dougal
|Split Down South
|Gamgoom
ChelmC 10th Dec (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 10 December, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Scofflaw
|Tebay
|Essgee Nics
|Famous Dynasty
|Nightswimming
|Ross Dream
|Kerrera
|Mr Sundowner
|Colliene Do Rois
|Mrs Tiffen