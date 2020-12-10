Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Sabousi - 16:00 Chelmsford

Sabousi started at 14/1 on his debut at Kempton last month, but showed plenty to work on, beaten a length in third. That race wasn't run at much of a pace which probably didn't suit Sabousi, who will come into his own over middle distances next year. The step up to a mile will be very much in his favour now and he hails from a yard whose two-year-olds tend to improve plenty for their debut run.

No. 4 (2) Sabousi (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Invincible Larne - 18:30 Chelmsford

Invincible Larne was strong in the betting and produced a career-best effort when winning over course and distance last month and wasn't seen to best effect back here over five furlongs last time. He would have surely gone close again granted luck in-running, making good headway when having no room to extend around a furlong from home. The return to six furlongs will suit now and he remains of plenty interest racing from the same mark.

No. 5 (5) Invincible Larne (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Mick Quinn

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 75

Scofflaw - 19:30 Chelmsford

Scofflaw hasn't won for over a year - which came in a claimer at Wolverhampton - but he has fallen 24 lb in the weights since his next start in a handicap and left the impression he was ready to strike again when finishing third over course and distance last time. This looks an easier assignment now and he has a good claimer taking 3 lb off, so he is fancied to resume winning ways.