Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Carlisle on Tuesday

Highland Hunter - 13:00 Carlisle

Highland Hunter was progressive over hurdles, but has always appealed as the type that will do even better once sent chasing, and he makes plenty of appeal here despite falling on his chasing debut at Chepstow last time. He was in the process of shaping well, around seven lengths down on two in-form sorts before falling at the last. This race doesn't look as deep, and the extra emphasis on stamina will also be in his favour. A big run is expected.

No. 1 Highland Hunter (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 135

Dreams of Home - 14:05 Wetherby

Dreams of Home was successful on his sole outing in Irish points (from a subsequent bumper winner) and was well backed to make a winning debut under Rules in a maiden hurdle at Wetherby last month. There was plenty to like about that success, too, impressing with the enthusiasm with which he went out in front and was fully in control when producing a sketchy jump at the last. Dreams of Home won with any amount in hand and it will be disappointing if he isn't able to defy a penalty in conditions which won't be a problem.

No. 1 Dreams Of Home (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Demopolis - 15:35 Carlisle

Demopolis made a winning chase debut at Ludlow last season in good style, looking a handicapper to follow, and he looks very interesting on his first start back in this sphere having resumed winning ways over hurdles at Hereford in December. He is now just 10 lb higher than that chase win and, with plenty of improvement still to come over fences, he looks the one to side with here.