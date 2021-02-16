Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Carlisle on Tuesday

- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Carlisle on Tuesday...
"...it will be disappointing if he isn't able to defy a penalty..."
Timeform on Dreams of Home
Highland Hunter - 13:00 Carlisle
Highland Hunter was progressive over hurdles, but has always appealed as the type that will do even better once sent chasing, and he makes plenty of appeal here despite falling on his chasing debut at Chepstow last time. He was in the process of shaping well, around seven lengths down on two in-form sorts before falling at the last. This race doesn't look as deep, and the extra emphasis on stamina will also be in his favour. A big run is expected.
Dreams of Home - 14:05 Wetherby
Dreams of Home was successful on his sole outing in Irish points (from a subsequent bumper winner) and was well backed to make a winning debut under Rules in a maiden hurdle at Wetherby last month. There was plenty to like about that success, too, impressing with the enthusiasm with which he went out in front and was fully in control when producing a sketchy jump at the last. Dreams of Home won with any amount in hand and it will be disappointing if he isn't able to defy a penalty in conditions which won't be a problem.
Demopolis made a winning chase debut at Ludlow last season in good style, looking a handicapper to follow, and he looks very interesting on his first start back in this sphere having resumed winning ways over hurdles at Hereford in December. He is now just 10 lb higher than that chase win and, with plenty of improvement still to come over fences, he looks the one to side with here.
Smart Stat
Demopolis - 15:35 Carlisle
20% - Philip Hobbs's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f
Recommended bets
Highland Hunter - 13:00 Carlisle
Dreams of Home - 14:05 Wetherby
Demopolis - 15:35 Carlisle
