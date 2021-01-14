- Trainer: Robert Walford
- Jockey: Bryan Carver
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: 113
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bangor on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Bangor on Thursday...
"...everything points to another big run..."
Timeform on Baratineur
Despite going in snatches, Enry Iggins left his chasing debut well behind when rallying to get on top in the dying strides at Doncaster in November. He showed plenty of stamina to get on top that day on good ground, so the switch to more testing conditions here (won on heavy over hurdles) ought to be in his favour, and there should be more to come from him after just two starts over fences.
Perhaps best to focus on the unexposed sorts here, and Kala Noire gets the nod with the Sam Thomas team having been in good form since this one was last seen in the autumn. He showed improved form from his hurdling debut when finishing third at Fontwell last time and, while an opening mark of 114 is no gift, there is no denying his potential for better. Kala Noire also wears a first-time tongue tie.
Baratineur is now a 10-year-old, but he produced his best performance in a while when lasting out a in a three-way driving finish over course and distance last month. The handicapper has raised him 3 lb in the weights for that effort, which seems fair, and this handicap hasn't as much depth to it. The cheekpieces go back on now and everything points to another big run.
Smart Stat
Man of The North - 12:50 Bangor
£50.00 - Tony Carroll's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Enry Iggins - 13:20 Bangor
Kala Noire - 14:50 Bangor
Baratineur - 15:50 Bangor
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.