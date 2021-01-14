Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bangor on Thursday

Enry Iggins - 13:20 Bangor

Despite going in snatches, Enry Iggins left his chasing debut well behind when rallying to get on top in the dying strides at Doncaster in November. He showed plenty of stamina to get on top that day on good ground, so the switch to more testing conditions here (won on heavy over hurdles) ought to be in his favour, and there should be more to come from him after just two starts over fences.

No. 9 Enry Iggins SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: Bryan Carver

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 113

Kala Noire - 14:50 Bangor

Perhaps best to focus on the unexposed sorts here, and Kala Noire gets the nod with the Sam Thomas team having been in good form since this one was last seen in the autumn. He showed improved form from his hurdling debut when finishing third at Fontwell last time and, while an opening mark of 114 is no gift, there is no denying his potential for better. Kala Noire also wears a first-time tongue tie.

No. 11 Kala Noire (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 114

Baratineur - 15:50 Bangor

Baratineur is now a 10-year-old, but he produced his best performance in a while when lasting out a in a three-way driving finish over course and distance last month. The handicapper has raised him 3 lb in the weights for that effort, which seems fair, and this handicap hasn't as much depth to it. The cheekpieces go back on now and everything points to another big run.