- Trainer: Sandy Thomson
- Jockey: Ryan Mania
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Ayr on Monday...
"He sets the standard on the evidence of those two outings..."
Timeform on Bass Rock
From a fairly useful French family, Bass Rock has shown fairly useful form himself since joining Sandy Thomson's yard, finishing runner-up in a couple of events at Carlisle towards the end of last year. He sets the standard on the evidence of those two outings, and though a few in this field offer potential, he is the one they all have to beat.
A winning chaser in his native France back in 2018, Event Of Sivola arrives here in good form for Mark Walford's yard, finishing second in a couple of handicaps at Sedgefield and Catterick recently, unlucky to bump into one who bounced back from a good mark under a positive ride on the latter occasion. That form has been franked since, and Event Of Sivola must hold solid claims off an unchanged mark.
A switch to Olly Murphy's stable seems to have rejuvenated Vocaliser, taking his tally for his new yard to three from three with a game victory at Ffos Las in October, and though he underperformed at Wincanton last time, he could be worth another chance from his revised mark. Vocaliser wasn't persevered with once held last time, and if he is back in the form that saw him reel off three successive victories last year, he should be capable of getting back on track.
Smart Stat
BASS ROCK - 12:25 Ayr
£23.33 - Sandy Thomson's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card
