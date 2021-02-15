The Daily Double: Back Johnston for 14/1 double at Wolverhampton

Be lucky with first leg of the double

17:30 Wolverhampton - Back Lucky Deal

Allmankind nearly made it as a "banker" pick for the first leg of the Daily Double today, but at 4/7 I felt we could go perhaps a little braver with the 3/1 pick of Lucky Deal and you can take advantage of the fantastic multiple offer of betting £20 and getting a £5 free bonus.

Lucky Deal strikes me as a horse who can win again after landing back-to-back successes at Kempton and Newcastle.

Neither of those two races were run at a furious pace and Lucky Deal scored with a neat turn of foot in both. It could be a handy weapon to have as sometimes these staying races can be messy affairs, but jockey Andrew Breslin knows him inside out with a record of 112 on him.

Breslin still claims 5lb and the selection could still be fairly treated from his mark and could be a runner for the AW Marathon Championship.

Hopefully the first leg of the double can set us up nicely.

Middleham maestro can fire in another

19:30 Wolverhampton - Back Toussarok

Toussarok was 11/4 this morning on the Sportsbook so it's not a bad price to have him running as the second leg of the double. And there's every reason he could have the race run to suit here.

Firstly, there is speed everywhere. In-form Nortonthorpe Boy likes to dominate and he's been winning races around Kempton from the front, but he does need to find more in this grade. While Sir Bertie is another, he likes to kick away quickly, although I am not sure he was in love with the idea of being taken on for the speed before.

Step forward then for the second leg selection. Toussarok travelled pretty nicely in a race around Kempton earlier this winter and gave the impression he'll do better serviced with a fast pace.

He could get a nice tow into this and has form in 0-85 grade.