Daily Racing Multiple: Pat to have his time for Friday double

Time to come out on top for Bowring

Back Toptime @ 11/4 in the 12:30 at Southwell

No. 1 (8) Toptime SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 60

Trainer Roy Bowring is enjoying the most golden spell of all golden spells and with recent winners at Southwell, all indicators point to a good run from his Toptime in the opener.

He's fairly lightly-raced on the all-weather with just six starts, and one of those came recently at the track's 6f with a front-running victory in a 0-65. He won with a bit in hand and had the field well stretched out inside the straight. He looked to be idling too in the closing stages, even with the first-time headgear on, and he looked value for more.

With the sectional data analysed from that race, the quickest parts of his 6f were the three middle ones at 11.73, 11.85 and 11.78. The surface also appeared to be riding quite deep.

He has taken to the newly-laid Tapeta ever so well, and while he finished fourth last time out, his debut run here was his best effort in the same grade he'll face today - a race where he fared best of the prominent racers.

Drawn high is once again a plus and the drop back down in distance should do the trick to continue the winning ways of Bowring.

Pat can run for glory

Back Tim Pat @ 5/2 in the 16:50 at Bangor

No. 4 Tim Pat (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 106

Backing a Donald McCain horse earlier in the week with Latino Fling was the wrong call, but I am hopeful that Tim Pat can get off the mark over hurdles off what looks a good mark.

He made his handicap debut last time out Wetherby in a slowly-run 3m contest in soft conditions. He finished second behind You Some Boy, who is progressing well and that was his third win on the spin. The form looks good for this grade as Flexi Furlough was behind Tim Pat and he has since won a handicap off 106 easily at Doncaster.

As a son of Mahler, whose stock stay strongly, the steady pace was dead against him last time.

He has been improving for the step up in trip and for me, he looks as if he will stay 3m. McCain has already had 10 winners at his local course this season and Tim Pat is a leading player off his current mark with Theo Gillard claiming weight.