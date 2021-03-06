- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
Daily Racing Multiple: Zoffee on the up and Chidswell to recapture past glories for Donny double
The Daily Racing Multiple column picked out a nice price winner with Ravenhill Road yesterday, although the non-runner scuppered profit with Ozzy Thomas. Saturday's two selections are running on Town Moor to make for a 34/1 double...
"The good ground is a factor, as in his prime, Chidswell won this race from 127 in 2019 and also scored at Kelso - both by handsome margins."
Zoffee a young chaser on the up
Another near-miss yesterday with a 7.0 winner and a third that traded at 1.21/5 in the run. Unfortunately the non-runner left us with just seven and a miss on the third place payout.
Zoffee can hopefully get us rolling and he's a good price at 5.04/1 in the 14:55 at Doncaster - although seven runners scuppers an each-way start.
He raced in the Fulke Walwyn Trophy last time at Newbury in November and was running a big race until an awful error at the cross fence, and Newbury is a track that is unforgiving.
However, for a young horse he is tough with a good attitude and is lightly-raced with just the three starts chasing.
With a win at Exeter on quick ground, the better surface at Doncaster could suit him and as a potential front-runner there is scope to use him as a back-to-lay too.
Richards set for another big pot at Donny
15:30 Doncaster - Back Chidswell
Greystoke trainer Nicky Richards landed a big handicap at Doncaster in January with Takingrisks and I will be following the handler again with his veteran Chidswell. A horse that had been cut on the Sportsbook yesterday from 13/2 to 11/2.
Before the nuts and bolts of his chances, a field of seven is such a disappointing turnout for the Grimthorpe. And thus robbing us of an each-way bet.
The good ground is a factor, as in his prime, Chidswell won this race from 127 in 2019 and also scored at Kelso - both by handsome margins.
I am excusing his effort over hurdles last time in heavy conditions, but he shaped quite well on his reappearance at Kelso.
Recommended bets
Back Zoffee @ 5.04/1 in the 14:55 at Doncaster
Back Chidswell @ 7.06/1 in the 15:30 at Doncaster
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 35.75 (win) and 3.96 (each-way) and