Daily Racing Multiple: Zoffee on the up and Chidswell to recapture past glories for Donny double

Zoffee a young chaser on the up

14:55 Doncaster - Back Zoffee

No. 5 Zoffee SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 131

Another near-miss yesterday with a 7.0 winner and a third that traded at 1.21/5 in the run. Unfortunately the non-runner left us with just seven and a miss on the third place payout.

Zoffee can hopefully get us rolling and he's a good price at 5.04/1 in the 14:55 at Doncaster - although seven runners scuppers an each-way start.

He raced in the Fulke Walwyn Trophy last time at Newbury in November and was running a big race until an awful error at the cross fence, and Newbury is a track that is unforgiving.

However, for a young horse he is tough with a good attitude and is lightly-raced with just the three starts chasing.

With a win at Exeter on quick ground, the better surface at Doncaster could suit him and as a potential front-runner there is scope to use him as a back-to-lay too.

Richards set for another big pot at Donny

15:30 Doncaster - Back Chidswell

No. 4 Chidswell (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Ryan Day

Age: 12

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 130

Greystoke trainer Nicky Richards landed a big handicap at Doncaster in January with Takingrisks and I will be following the handler again with his veteran Chidswell. A horse that had been cut on the Sportsbook yesterday from 13/2 to 11/2.

Before the nuts and bolts of his chances, a field of seven is such a disappointing turnout for the Grimthorpe. And thus robbing us of an each-way bet.

The good ground is a factor, as in his prime, Chidswell won this race from 127 in 2019 and also scored at Kelso - both by handsome margins.

I am excusing his effort over hurdles last time in heavy conditions, but he shaped quite well on his reappearance at Kelso.