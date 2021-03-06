To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Zoffee on the up and Chidswell to recapture past glories for Donny double

Doncaster Grimthorpe
The double for Saturday will focus on racing at Doncaster

The Daily Racing Multiple column picked out a nice price winner with Ravenhill Road yesterday, although the non-runner scuppered profit with Ozzy Thomas. Saturday's two selections are running on Town Moor to make for a 34/1 double...

"The good ground is a factor, as in his prime, Chidswell won this race from 127 in 2019 and also scored at Kelso - both by handsome margins."

Zoffee a young chaser on the up

14:55 Doncaster - Back Zoffee

Another near-miss yesterday with a 7.0 winner and a third that traded at 1.21/5 in the run. Unfortunately the non-runner left us with just seven and a miss on the third place payout.

Zoffee can hopefully get us rolling and he's a good price at 5.04/1 in the 14:55 at Doncaster - although seven runners scuppers an each-way start.

He raced in the Fulke Walwyn Trophy last time at Newbury in November and was running a big race until an awful error at the cross fence, and Newbury is a track that is unforgiving.

However, for a young horse he is tough with a good attitude and is lightly-raced with just the three starts chasing.

With a win at Exeter on quick ground, the better surface at Doncaster could suit him and as a potential front-runner there is scope to use him as a back-to-lay too.

Richards set for another big pot at Donny

15:30 Doncaster - Back Chidswell

Greystoke trainer Nicky Richards landed a big handicap at Doncaster in January with Takingrisks and I will be following the handler again with his veteran Chidswell. A horse that had been cut on the Sportsbook yesterday from 13/2 to 11/2.

Before the nuts and bolts of his chances, a field of seven is such a disappointing turnout for the Grimthorpe. And thus robbing us of an each-way bet.

The good ground is a factor, as in his prime, Chidswell won this race from 127 in 2019 and also scored at Kelso - both by handsome margins.

I am excusing his effort over hurdles last time in heavy conditions, but he shaped quite well on his reappearance at Kelso.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Zoffee @ 5.04/1 in the 14:55 at Doncaster
Back Chidswell @ 7.06/1 in the 15:30 at Doncaster

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 35.75 (win) and 3.96 (each-way) and

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Racing Multiple

Read past articles