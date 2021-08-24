Daily Racing Multiple: Wishfull Dreaming can lay down a marker at Bangor

Dreaming of a fine start with Wishfull

Leg 1: Back Wishfull Dreaming @ 9/4 in the 14:10 at Bangor

No. 7 Wishfull Dreaming SBK 2/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 116

A winner with Captain Cobajay yesterday but the Bull McCabe couldn't lay a glove on Wbee unfortunately in finishing second to deny us our double. We stick with National Hunt racing on Tuesday to hopefully buck that first and second trend.

The 14:10 at Bangor comprises of a couple of backed horses with Flying Verse and Ocean Cove both cut in price, but I am more interested in the drifting Wishfull Dreaming - who won so readily last time out over course and distance. He was a 9/4 chance from 7/4 this morning.

In days gone by the selection finished second in a Grand Sefton but a spell in the doldrums followed and he went a long time without winning.

It was good to see him bounce back recently, with his stamina kicking in towards the end of the race as he readily pulled clear of his nearest pursuers finding plenty off the bridle. Headgear has improved him in his last three starts and it's no surprise his trainer Sam England has got him out quickly under a penalty following that 11L triumph and the drift this morning makes for a nice start to the double.

Tardree looks a good prospect

Leg 2: Back Tardree @ 15/4 in the 15:10 at Bangor

No. 2 Tardree (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 127

Laura Morgan has a good chasing prospect on her hands with Tardree, and he looks a cracking bet in the 15:10.

He was picked up for £16,000 from Colin McKeever and that could turn out to be a bargain, although maybe not quite the bargain of 19,000e that was paid to McKeever nearly 20 years ago for Imperial Commander.

Tardree is a grand jumper and really attacks his fences from the front. That was the case at Market Rasen last time, bolting up by 17L on only his third start as a chaser. Previously he won in good style at Uttoxeter. On both occasions he has given a hint that he'll improve over further.

The 8lb rise following a career best might not be enough to halt his progression and could be a hard horse to peg back as I like backing front-runners at Bangor.

Tuesday's Cross Sport Double

Leg 1: Farhh To Shy - 15:00 Yarmouth

Timeform says: "Farhh To Shy is from a family that the yard knows well and she landed good support when opening her account at the second attempt over six furlongs here last month. She improved further when narrowly denied over the same course and distance last time, shaping like the best horse at the weights under a penalty, and an opening mark of 80 shouldn't be beyond her."

Leg 2: PSV v Benfica: Back Cody Gakpo to score anytime @ 3.211/5

Paul Higham says: "The 21-year-old scored seven in an injury-hit campaign last season and now has two goals in Europe this term with just over 45 minutes played in the Eredivisie so far as he's been kept back for their Champions League campaign."

"He's contributed to a goal in four of his last six games and it looked in the first leg like he could have Benfica's number."