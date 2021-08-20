Daily Racing Multiple: Winter part of a Power boosted double

Take a chance on Beckett newcomer

Leg 1: Back Old Flame @ 4/1 in the 14:05 at Kempton

No. 7 (5) Old Flame SBK 7/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Some promising horses for the future are on show at Kempton today and we head to one of the novice races at 14:05 with our first selection in Old Flame.

Trainer Ralph Beckett can ready a newcomer, and over the course of the last three weeks, his younger horses in maiden and novice company have won four races including Tamra's Rock at Kempton and Suspicious - who landed a Doncaster win on debut.

Old Flame is out of sire of sires Invincible Spirit and the dam line is stocked full of Juddmonte stars - including Cityscape and Bated Breath. He's not favourite for this as that honour goes to the Saeed bin Suroor Mo'assess. But he has to concede a penalty following his narrow win at the track recently and this looks a stronger affair.

Winter can hold the Power in Nunthorpe

Leg 2: Back Winter Power @ 6/1 in the 15:35 at York

No. 14 (6) Winter Power (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

The Nunthorpe could throw up a star of the future in Winter Power, and this is a filly I am really excited about seeing flying around the Knavesmire - and she forms the second leg of today's double and is priced at 6/1 on the Sportsbook. Also that's an Extra Place Special race if you are having a single.

She is a real speed machine and whizzed around the track to land the City Of Walls here last time, albeit slightly headstrong. York suits her ever so well and she also clocked a fast time winning at the track by three lengths in May - by an impressive three lengths.

Her effort in the King's Stand wasn't a disaster, but I suspect Ascot won't be her track for races going forward as she was too free. Her trainer Tim Easterby has described her as one of the best he has trained in a good while, even mentioning her in the same breath as the great Pipalong. TE hasn't done too badly at his local venue this week either with Copper Knight and Cruyff Turn both winning at massive prices.

Winter Power is a bit of a favourite of mine.